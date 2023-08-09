The motorcycle driver who was killed Tuesday afternoon in Stafford in an accident involving a box truck has been identified as 19-year-old Fnu Sajid of Stafford.

According to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, the fatal crash occurred at 12:54 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Highway (U.S. 1) and Eskimo Hill Road. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle driver was heading north on Route 1 at a high rate of speed when he collided with the box truck, which was making a left turn from southbound Route 1 onto Eskimo Hill Road.

Police said neither driver had enough reaction time to avoid the collision.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was uninjured and remained on the scene.

Deputy W.J. Walker is investigating the incident.

Sajid’s death was one of at least two this week that is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. At 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Kings Highway (State Route 3) and the Chatham Bridge just outside Fredericksburg to search for a missing person. The person was found in the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no foul play is suspected.