NFL: As the NFL gathers for its annual meeting, the Commanders are at the center of the action

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—Four days at The Breakers sounds like a lovely way to spend spring break, but it’ll be anything but relaxing for the Washington Commanders’ contingent on site this week.

Monday marks the start of the NFL’s first league meeting since COVID, and while the two major issues nationally are likely to be the overtime rule and minority coaching hires, for the Commanders, it’s a make-or-break week for ownership.

Since the league last gathered, the team has renamed, the Wilkinson report described the team’s work environment as “toxic,” a Congressional subcommittee has begun investigating owner Dan Snyder, and the hunt for a new stadium site has heated up.

It remains highly unlikely that Snyder is forced to sell the team, but tensions persist between him and the other 31 teams, including a Super Bowl-week report by NBC Sports that a subset of owners was interested in pushing him out. (It would take a 24-owner vote to remove Snyder.)

Things didn’t get better at a private meeting in October for owners only, during which time co-owner Tanya Snyder, Dan’s wife, gave remarks described to Sports Illustrated as “tone-deaf,” casting the couple as the victims in the saga.

Washington also lost a lucrative sponsorship from beer company Anheuser–Busch last week, which will surely be a topic of discussion, as the maker of Bud Light is one of the league’s biggest advertising partners.

Even if the Snyders aren’t asked to sell, they will need league approval, and potentially league money, to construct a new mega-stadium they’re envisioning.

The Times–Dispatch reported on Friday that as the Virginia legislature wraps up, they’re expected to cut their offer to the team from a proposed $1 billion to $350 million of state-issued bonds.

With Maryland offering less and D.C. still off the board at the moment, that leaves Snyder to finance the estimated $2 billion project almost entirely by himself. The league offers loans to teams in these situations, in the interest of avoiding a potentially messy situation if a default were ever to happen, but would they be willing to give one to Snyder?

The NFL is also still negotiating with Congress over the release of documents from the Wilkinson report into alleged rampant sexual harassment among Washington executives. The league issued a statement to the House committee blaming Washington for the delay, and has started a new investigation into fresh allegations against Snyder himself.

Washington’s contingent at the meetings will include Snyder, president Jason Wright, coach Ron Rivera, general manager Martin Mayhew and Rob Rogers, the team’s senior VP of football administration.

Rivera serves on the powerful competition committee, which sets the rules for the upcoming season.

One of the major debates will be whether to tweak the overtime format to guarantee both teams a chance at scoring in the extra period, after a controversial finish to the Bills–Chiefs playoff game where Buffalo did not get the opportunity to match Kansas City’s score.

However, 24 team votes are needed to make changes, and the early read is that there won’t be enough support to get one of the proposals across the finish line.

Commissioner Roger Goodell traditionally addresses reporters following the conclusion of the meetings. Rivera is scheduled to chat with the media on Tuesday, while the Snyders have declined almost all interview requests since well before the investigation.