NFL draft: Rounds 2 and 3 --- Want a top prospect? Draft from the SEC, mainly Alabama

He has no qualms about switching to safety if asked.

“I’m versatile and I could learn a new position,” Campbell said. “I trust my feet, trust my hips. I feel like I can run with anybody.”

Moore’s breakout season lifted him to All-America status—and now to a potential regular target for Zach Wilson, the second overall pick. The explosive Moore set a school record with 86 catches for 1,193 yards in 2020.

“Oh, man ... he’s got a great arm,” he said of Wilson. “Get ready to catch a lot of touchdowns.”

Not everyone went to SEC schools at the outset of the second round. North Carolina running back Javonte Williams is headed to Denver after the Broncos traded up to the third spot with Atlanta.

Miami went for safety Jevon Holland of Oregon. Then it was back to the SEC—and the Tide.

Dickerson can go at guard or center for Philadelphia, which desperately needs to revamp its O-line. He was injured for the national championship game, yet went onto the field for the final snap of Alabama’s romp over Ohio State.