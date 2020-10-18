NFL: Giants and Judge finally win, beat Washington on fumble TD

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.—Joe Judge and the New York Giants have finally won a game, and they have rookie Tae Crowder and a risky gamble by Washington coach Ron Rivera for making them relevant again.

Crowder, the last player taken in the NFL draft—Mr. Irrelevant—scooped up a fumble and ran 43 yards for a touchdown with 3:28 to play. That gave the Giants a 20–19 victory over Washington on Sunday in a battle of the two of the NFL’s worst teams.

The game wasn’t decided until Rivera rolled the dice after a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Allen to Cam Sims with :36 left in regulation to cap a 10-play, 75-yard march.

Instead of playing for overtime, Rivera had Washington (1–5) go for the win with a 2-point conversion in an attempt to get back in the mediocre NFC East race. Allen found no one open, scrambled to his left and had his pass under pressure fall incomplete.

Rivera refused to second-guess his decision following the game.

“It’ll eat at me because we lost,” Rivera said. “I want to win. I’m playing to win. I’m trying to get our players to understand this is how we’re going to do things.”

After Sims hauled in his touchdown reception, Riverboat Ron never hesitated to go for the W.