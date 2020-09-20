NFL: Murray runs for 2 TDs, Cardinals roll past Washington 30-15

Arizona outgained Washington 244 yards to 96 in the first half as it built its 20-0 lead.

The Cardinals’ revamped defense had a big day, holding Washington scoreless until Dustin Hopkins hit a 24-yard field goal late in the third quarter. Arizona gave up the most yards in the NFL last season, but the defense has been solid in both wins. Free-agent signings linebacker Devon Kennard and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips had a sack each.

The teams traded turnovers in an eventful first quarter. Murray’s pass into coverage was picked off by Landon Collins, giving Washington great field position at the Arizona 19. Three plays later, Haskins fumbled after getting hit on the arm by Phillips and Chandler Jones snagged the ball out of the air.

Arizona went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and had to punt, but got the ball right back when Steven Sims fumbled on the return. The Cardinals followed with a six-play touchdown drive capped by Murray’s 14-yard touchdown run.

The shifty second-year quarterback got some good blocking on the right side and then slipped between two would-be tacklers to coast into the end zone.