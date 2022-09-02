Titans place Pro Bowler Landry on injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—The Tennessee Titans placed Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III on injured reserve Friday.

The Titans did not cite a reason for Landry going on IR. A person with direct knowledge of the injury confirmed reports that Landry tore an ACL in practice Wednesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not commented on the nature of Landry’s injury.

Landry was coming off the best year of his career with 12 sacks, earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

The 41st overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Boston College was rewarded with a five-year extension worth up to $87.5 million with $52.5 million guaranteed.

The 26-year-old Landry helped the Titans tie for ninth last season with 43 sacks. Tennessee was the only NFL team with at least three different players with at least eight sacks. Landry had started every game for three straight seasons.

BEARS EXECUTIVE PHILLIPS TO DEPART AT SEASON’S END

Chicago Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips will retire at the end of the season after nearly 40 years with the franchise.

Phillips, an accountant by trade, joined the Bears as the team’s controller in 1983 and spent four years in that position before moving up the organization’s ladder. He became the fourth president of the founding NFL franchise in February 1999 and has had a hand since then in hiring four general managers, including Ryan Poles this year.

Phillips oversaw several renovations to the team’s suburban headquarters and played a key role in negotiating the oft-criticized renovation of Soldier Field in 2002.

Most recently, his focus has been on purchasing a 326-acre tract of land in Arlington Heights, Illinois, where a new stadium could be built.

Phillips has been a lightning rod for frustrated Bears fans. His input in hiring general managers and coaches was a sore spot, given his non-football background and the struggles on the field. Though the 2006 team reached the Super Bowl, the Bears have just six playoff appearances since he became president.

RAVENS PLACE MASCOT ON IR

OWINGS MILLS, Md.—The Baltimore Ravens are making a feathered addition to their injured reserve list.

In a video posted on Twitter on Thursday, coach John Harbaugh announced that Poe, the team’s bird mascot, was going on IR. Poe was carted off the field at halftime of the Ravens’ preseason game against Washington last weekend. Poe was joined by other mascots for a halftime game before being injured.

On Sunday, the Ravens tweeted a picture of the mascot with ice on his left knee, saying he was “resting comfortably in his perch awaiting further test results.”

In his video Thursday, Harbaugh said Poe had a season-ending injury to his drumstick, and the team would find a replacement.

“We’re going to get right into evaluating our options and see where we go next,” Harbaugh said. “See if we can find somebody to replace Poe.”