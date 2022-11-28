Watson activated, will start for Browns

CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson won't have a playbook for everything that lies ahead.

Cleveland's controversial, $230 million QB was officially reinstated Monday by the NFL after serving his 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct allegations made by more than two dozen women.

He's now a starter again and poised to make his regular-season debut for the Browns on Sunday, coincidentally, in Houston, where he began his pro career and quickly rose to stardom before off-field decisions knocked him off course.

He's coming back to the Browns (4-7), who are clinging to the hope that he can lead them to the playoffs despite his long layoff.

Ailing Rodgers wants to keep playing

Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs.

Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half as the Packers (4-8) lost 40-33 at Philadelphia on Sunday night. Rodgers emphasized after the game he wants to keep playing as long as there’s any chance the Packers could still reach the postseason.

"Aaron’s the starting quarterback,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s battled through a lot throughout the course of his career..”

Jordan Love, the 2020 first-round pick who has made just one career start, took over for the injured Rodgers Sunday and went 6 of 9 for 113 yards, finding Christian Watson for a 63-yard touchdown.

Ravens address Jackson's postgame tweet

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with Lamar Jackson on Monday about the star quarterback's profane postgame tweet directed at a fan a day earlier, saying the language Jackson used was out of character.

Jackson, meanwhile, insisted on Twitter that he did not intend to disrespect anyone's sexual orientation and has never done so.

After the Ravens lost 28-27 to Jacksonville on Sunday, a fan suggested Baltimore let Jackson leave via free agency. Jackson responded — in a tweet that was later deleted — by saying the person “never smelt a football field" and using vulgar language that members of the gay community said was offensive.

Jackson shot back at the idea that his tweet was anti-gay by tweeting Monday: “Not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race.”

Bucs get good news on Wirfs' injury

TAMPA, Fla. — The news coming out of another disappointing loss to an opponent with a losing record was not as bad as it could have been for the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs (5-6) not only continue to hold a slim lead in the not-so-imposing NFC South, but an injury suffered by All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs during an overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns is not as serious as the team initially feared.

“He’s got a high ankle sprain,” coach Todd Bowles said Monday, adding that while Wirfs is almost certain to sit out next Monday’s home game against New Orleans, the third-year pro could be in play to return at some point down the stretch.

Bears lose top receiver Mooney for season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that receiver Darnell Mooney needs ankle surgery and will be lost for the rest of the season.

Chicago is still having safety Eddie Jackson’s foot injury evaluated. Mooney is the Bears' leading receiver with 40 receptions, while Jackson went into Sunday’s game with a team-high four interceptions, tied for third in the NFL.