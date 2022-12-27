NFL playoff scenarios

AFC

CLINCHED:

Buffalo: AFC East

Kansas City: AFC West

Baltimore: Playoff berth

Cincinnati: Playoff berth

L.A. Chargers: Playoff berth

BUFFALO (12-3)

at Cincinnati (11-4), Monday

Clinches homefield advantage and first-round bye with win and Kansas City loss.

CINCINNATI (11-4)

vs. Buffalo (12-3), Monday

Clinches AFC North title with:

-Win and Baltimore loss or tie

-Tie and Baltimore loss.

MIAMI (8-7)

at New England (7-8), Sunday

Clinches playoff berth with:

-Win and New York Jets loss or tie

-Tie, Jets loss and Pittsburgh loss or tie.

NFC

CLINCHED:

Minnesota: NFC North

San Francisco: NFC West

Dallas: Playoff berth

Philadelphia: Playoff berth

NEW YORK GIANTS (8-6-1)

vs. Indianapolis (4-10-1), Sunday

Clinch playoff berth with:

-Win

-Tie and loss or tie by Seattle and Washington

-Tie and loss or tie by Seattle and Detroit

-Tie and loss or tie by Washington, Detroit and Green Bay

-Losses by Seattle and Washington

-Losses by Washington, Detroit and Green Bay

-Seattle loss, Detroit loss and Green Bay loss or tie

PHILADELPHIA (13-2)

vs. New Orleans (6-9), Sunday

Clinches NFC East with:

-Win or tie

-Dallas loss or tie

Clinches homefield advantage and first-round bye with:

-Win

-Tie and Minnesota loss or tie

-Minnesota loss and loss or tie by Dallas and San Francisco

TAMPA BAY (7-8)

vs. Carolina (6-9), Sunday

Clinches NFC South with win.

WASHINGTON (7-7-1)

vs. Cleveland (6-9), Sunday

Clinches playoff berth with win, losses by Seattle and Detroit, plus Green Bay loss or tie.