NFL playoff scenarios

AFC
CLINCHED:
Buffalo: AFC East
Kansas City: AFC West
Baltimore: Playoff berth
Cincinnati: Playoff berth
L.A. Chargers: Playoff berth
BUFFALO (12-3)
at Cincinnati (11-4), Monday
Clinches homefield advantage and first-round bye with win and Kansas City loss.
CINCINNATI (11-4)
vs. Buffalo (12-3), Monday
Clinches AFC North title with:
-Win and Baltimore loss or tie
-Tie and Baltimore loss.
MIAMI (8-7)
at New England (7-8), Sunday
Clinches playoff berth with:
-Win and New York Jets loss or tie
-Tie, Jets loss and Pittsburgh loss or tie.
NFC
CLINCHED:
Minnesota: NFC North
San Francisco: NFC West
Dallas: Playoff berth
Philadelphia: Playoff berth
NEW YORK GIANTS (8-6-1)
vs. Indianapolis (4-10-1), Sunday
Clinch playoff berth with:
-Win
-Tie and loss or tie by Seattle and Washington
-Tie and loss or tie by Seattle and Detroit
-Tie and loss or tie by Washington, Detroit and Green Bay
-Losses by Seattle and Washington
-Losses by Washington, Detroit and Green Bay
-Seattle loss, Detroit loss and Green Bay loss or tie
PHILADELPHIA (13-2)
vs. New Orleans (6-9), Sunday
Clinches NFC East with:
-Win or tie
-Dallas loss or tie
Clinches homefield advantage and first-round bye with:
-Win
-Tie and Minnesota loss or tie
-Minnesota loss and loss or tie by Dallas and San Francisco
TAMPA BAY (7-8)
vs. Carolina (6-9), Sunday
Clinches NFC South with win.
WASHINGTON (7-7-1)
vs. Cleveland (6-9), Sunday
Clinches playoff berth with win, losses by Seattle and Detroit, plus Green Bay loss or tie.