NFL playoff scenarios

AFC
CLINCHED
Kansas City: AFC West
Buffalo: Playoff berth
BALTIMORE RAVENS (9-5)
vs. Atlanta (5-9), Saturday
Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:
-Win and loss/tie by two of the following: Miami, New England and N.Y. Jets
-Tie and losses by New England and N.Y. Jets
-Tie, losses by New England and Miami and win by L.A. Chargers
-Tie, losses by New England and Miami and tie by N.Y. Jets
-Tie, New England loss, N.Y. Jets tie and L.A. Chargers win
-Tie, New England tie and losses by N.Y. Jets and Miami
-Tie, plus ties by New England and N.Y. Jets and win by L.A. Chargers
-Losses by New England and N.Y. Jets, loss or tie by Cleveland, Las Vegas and Tennessee and win by L.A. Chargers.
BUFFALO (11-3)
at Chicago (3-11), Saturday
Buffalo clinches AFC East with:
-Win or tie
-Miami loss or tie
CINCINNATI (10-4)
at New England (7-7), Saturday
Cincinnati clinches playoff berth with:
-Win or tie
-N.Y. Jets loss or tie
L.A. CHARGERS (8-6)
at Indianapolis (4-9-1), Monday
Chargers clinch playoff berth with:
-Win, Las Vegas loss or tie and losses by New England and N.Y. Jets
-Win, Las Vegas loss or tie, N.Y. Jets tie and losses by New England and Miami
-Win, Las Vegas loss or tie, New England tie and losses by N.Y. Jets and Miami
NFC
CLINCHED:
Minnesota: NFC North
San Francisco: NFC West
Dallas: Playoff berth
Philadelphia: Playoff berth
NEW YORK GIANTS (8-5-1)
at Minnesota (11-3), Saturday
N.Y. Giants clinch playoff berth with win and losses by two of the following: Washington, Detroit and Seattle
PHILADELPHIA (13-1)
at Dallas (10-4), Saturday
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with win or tie,
Philadelphia clinches homefield advantage and first-round bye with:
-Win
-Tie and Minnesota loss or tie