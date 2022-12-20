 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NFL playoff scenarios

AFC

CLINCHED

Kansas City: AFC West

Buffalo: Playoff berth

BALTIMORE RAVENS (9-5)

vs. Atlanta (5-9), Saturday

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

-Win and loss/tie by two of the following: Miami, New England and N.Y. Jets

-Tie and losses by New England and N.Y. Jets

-Tie, losses by New England and Miami and win by L.A. Chargers

-Tie, losses by New England and Miami and tie by N.Y. Jets

-Tie, New England loss, N.Y. Jets tie and L.A. Chargers win

-Tie, New England tie and losses by N.Y. Jets and Miami

-Tie, plus ties by New England and N.Y. Jets and win by L.A. Chargers

-Losses by New England and N.Y. Jets, loss or tie by Cleveland, Las Vegas and Tennessee and win by L.A. Chargers.

BUFFALO (11-3)

at Chicago (3-11), Saturday

Buffalo clinches AFC East with:

-Win or tie

-Miami loss or tie

CINCINNATI (10-4)

at New England (7-7), Saturday

Cincinnati clinches playoff berth with:

-Win or tie

-N.Y. Jets loss or tie

L.A. CHARGERS (8-6)

at Indianapolis (4-9-1), Monday

Chargers clinch playoff berth with:

-Win, Las Vegas loss or tie and losses by New England and N.Y. Jets

-Win, Las Vegas loss or tie, N.Y. Jets tie and losses by New England and Miami

-Win, Las Vegas loss or tie, New England tie and losses by N.Y. Jets and Miami

NFC

CLINCHED:

Minnesota: NFC North

San Francisco: NFC West

Dallas: Playoff berth

Philadelphia: Playoff berth

NEW YORK GIANTS (8-5-1)

at Minnesota (11-3), Saturday

N.Y. Giants clinch playoff berth with win and losses by two of the following: Washington, Detroit and Seattle

PHILADELPHIA (13-1)

at Dallas (10-4), Saturday

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with win or tie,

Philadelphia clinches homefield advantage and first-round bye with:

-Win

-Tie and Minnesota loss or tie

