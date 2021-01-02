NFL races go down to the wire in AFC South and NFC East

Seattle (11–4) at San Francisco (6–9)

The high-scoring Seahawks have won 12 of the past 14 in the series. They will be no worse than the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs, can move up to No. 2 with a win and loss by Green Bay, and could be the No. 1 seed with a win and losses by both the Packers and Saints. With 20 points on Sunday, the Seahawks would set a franchise record for a season with 453.

The Niners are playing their third “home” game in Arizona after being relocated because of coronavirus protocols. They lost the first two, but won at this stadium as the road team last week vs. the Cardinals.

AFC EAST

No, not the Patriots on top. For the first time since 1995, Buffalo won this division, snapping New England’s 11-year run. Of course, the Patriots had Tom Brady for those seasons.

Miami (10–5) at Buffalo (12–3)