NFL report: In both conferences, South is where the medocrity is

Every so often, it happens: an NFL team wins its division with a losing record.

It's occurred three times since 2010, all in the NFC, with Ron Rivera coaching two of those squads: the 2014 Carolina Panthers and Washington in 2020 under one of its many aliases. (The other was the 2010 Seattle Seahawks).

Last week, we discussed the possibility of a plethora of wild card bids going to teams from the AFC and NFC East--a number that took a hit with the New England Patriots' epic brain camp.

But in the zero-sum game that is the NFL, a concentration of power in one division generally means lots of losses in another. And this year, that vacuum lies in the south.

With three weeks left, no team in the NFC or AFC South has a winning record. It's very likely that the NFC South champion will join the list of dubious division winners, and unless the Tennessee Titans snap their four-game funk, this could be the first year with two sub-.500 playoff teams since the strike-shortened, playoff-expanded 1982 season.

The AFC South title could be decided on the season's final Sunday, Jan. 8, when the Titans (7-7) visit Jacksonville (6-8). Before then, each team has a game against the lowly Houston Texans (1-12-1), and since the Jaguars won the previous meeting two weeks ago, they may be in position to claim the division with a sweep of Tennessee.

The NFC South is much murkier, thanks to the Tampa Bay's recent slump. If not for Tom Brady's Monday night heroics against New Orleans three weeks ago, the division-leading Bucs (6-8) would be on their own four-game slide--and the Saints would be leading the division.

Instead, Tampa Bay holds a one-game lead over the Saints, Panthers and Atlanta Falcons (all 5-9). So who has the advantage?

It's not wrong to say that as long as the Bucs have Brady, they should be considered the favorites, even though he's committed seven turnovers in the past three weeks. And their remaining schedule (at struggling Arizona, hosting Carolina and at Atlanta) is as soft as you could hope for.

But they'll need Brady to be more like his vintage self, or they could be in jeopardy.

Their most dangerous challenger could be the Panthers, who seem to be playing to get Steve Wilks' interim coaching tag removed. They've won two of their last three, and if they survive what has suddenly become a huge home game against the surging Detroit Lions (7-7) Saturday, they'll go to Tampa on New Year's Day with a chance to take the division lead.

Sam Darnold hasn't thrown an interception in three weeks since regaining the starting quarterback job. He'll need to be cool under pressure, because Carolina managed just 21 rushing yards in a loss to Pittsburgh last week. But the Panthers hold all the division tiebreakers, having beaten the Bucs in their first meeting.

Atlanta and New Orleans look like long shots. The Falcons have cast their lot with rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, and the Saints have to visit Cleveland and Philadelphia before closing with the Panthers.

It's unlikely that anyone will emerge with a winning record. But someone will get a division title--and a home playoff game, probably against Dallas.