NFL report info

PLAYER ON THE SPOT
RUSSELL WILSON
Broncos QB
The move to Denver after a decade in Seattle hasn't gone nearly as smoothly as hoped. He's thrown only five TD passes while dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries. Things don't get easier Sunday against the surprising Jets as Denver (2-4) tries to avoid an even steeper climb to the playoffs.
POWER RANKINGS
1. Eagles (6–0)
Perched atop the NFL.
2. Bills (5–1)
Finally slew the dragon.
3. Chiefs (4–2)
Chasing Bills for a change.
4. Vikings (5–1)
Defense did just enough.
5. Cowboys (4–2)
Dak’s return is essential.
6. Giants (5–1)
Best quality is resiliency.
7. Ravens (3–3)
Lamar’s sloppiness costly.
8. Jets (4–2)
Still in Giants’ shadows.
9. Chargers (4–2)
Unusual path to victory.
10. Bengals (3–3)
Burrow, Chase reconnect.
11. Rams (3–3)
Bye comes at good time.
12. Buccaneers (3–3)
Rare adversity for Brady.
13. Titans (3–2)
Healthier after bye week.
14. Colts (3–2–1)
Ryan’s arm must be sore.
15. Falcons (3–3)
Look who’s tied for first.
16. 49ers (3–3)
Offense bogs down late.
17. Packers (3–3)
0–2 vs. New York teams.
18. Seahawks (3–3)
Rookies carrying load.
19. Dolphins (3–3)
Tua hopes to return.
20. Cardinals (2–4)
Hopkins’ return essential.
21. Patriots (3–3)
Belichick equaled Halas.
22. Broncos (2–4)
Wilson’s injuries add up.
23. Steelers (2–4)
Don’t bury them just yet.
24. Saints (2–4)
Can’t win the close ones.
25. Jaguars (2–4)
All momentum is gone.
26. Raiders (1–4)
Texans are welcome sight.
27. Browns (2–4)
Chubb, offense stalled.
28. Commanders (2–4)
It’s Heinicke time again.
29. Bears (2–4)
Run game not enough.
30. Lions (1–4)
Nowhere to go but up.
31. Texans (1–3–1)
Patience is all they have.
32. Panthers (1–5)
Does QB really matter?
STANDINGS
AFC
EAST
Team ;W; L; T ;PF ;PA
Buffalo; 5 ;1 ;0 ;176l 81
N.Y. Jets ;4 ;2 ;0 ;143; 128
Miami; 3; 3 ;0 ;131 ;155
New England ;3 ;3 ;0 ;141; 113
NORTH
Team ;W ;L ;T ;PF; PA
Baltimore; 3 ;3; 0 ;158 ;141
Cincinnati; 3 ;3 ;0 ;138 ;115
Cleveland ;2; 4; 0 ;148 ;163
Pittsburgh ;2 ;4 ;0 ;97 ;146
SOUTH
Team ;W ;L ;T ;PF; PA
Tennesseee 3 2 0 96 ;118
Indianapolis 3 2 1 103 121
Jacksonville 2 4 0 138 114
Houston 1 3 1 86 99
WEST
Team ;W ;L ;T ;PF; PA
Kansas City ;4 ;2 ;0 ;179 ;149
L.A. Chargers ;4 ;2 0 ;151 ;152
Denver; 2; 4 ;0 ;91 ;96
Las Vegas ;1 ;4 ;0 ;125 ;130
NFC
EAST
Team ;W ;L ;T ;PF; PA
Philadelphia ;6 ;0 ;0 ;161 ;105
N.Y. Giants ;5 ;1 ;0 ;127 ;113
Dallas; 4; 2 ;0 ;110 ;98
Washington ;2 ;4 ;0 ;102; 135
NORTH
Team ;W ;L ;T ;PF; PA
Minnesota ;5 ;1 ;0 ;139; 118
Green Bay; 3; 3; 0 ;107 ;123
Chicago ;2 ;4 ;0 ;93 ;118
Detroit ;1 ;4 ;0 ;140 ;170
SOUTH
Team ;W ;L ;T ;PF; PA
Tampa Bay ;3 ;3 ;0 ;121; 103
Atlanta ;2 ;3 ;0 ;146 ;136
New Orleans; 2; 4 ;0 ;141; 158
Carolina ;1 ;5 ;0 ;103 ;146
WEST
Team ;W ;L ;T ;PF; PA
San Francisco ;3 ;3 ;0 ;122 ;89
L.A. Rams ;3; 3; 0 ;104 ;126
Seattle ;2 ;3 ;0; 146; 163
Arizona ;2 ;4 ;0 ;114 ;142
SCORES AND SCHEDULE
Last Thursday’s game
Washington 12, Chicago 7
Sunday, Oct. 16 games
Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14
Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26
Indianapolis 34, Jacksonville 27
Minnesota 24, Miami 16
N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20
N.Y. Jets 27, Green Bay 10
New England 38, Cleveland 15
Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18
L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10
Seattle 19, Arizona 9
Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20
Philadelphia 26, Dallas 17
BYES: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday's game
L.A. Chargers 19, Denver 16
Tomorrow’s game
New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15
Sunday, Oct. 23 games
Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
BYES: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Monday, Oct. 24 game
Chicago at New England, 8:15
STATISTICAL LEADERS
RUSHING
Player ;Att; Yds ;TD
Nick Chubb (CLE); 110; 649 ;7
Saquon Barkley (NYG) ;119 ;616 ;4
Josh Jacobs (LV); 91 ;490; 3
Miles Sanders (PHI) ;105 ;485 ;4
Lamar Jackson (BAL); 56 ;451; 2
Dalvin Cook (MIN) ;95 ;450 ;4
Rhamondre Stevenson (NE); 87; 448; 3
Dameon Pierce (HOU) ;86 ;412; 3
Aaron Jones (GB) ;70 ;409; 1
Derrick Henry (TEN) 104; 408 ;5
PASSING
Player ;Yds ;TD/Int; Rtg
Bailey Zappe (NE) ;596 ;4/1 ;111.4
Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) ;1,035; 8/3 ;109.9
Josh Allen (BUF) ;1,980 ;17/4 ;109.1
Geno Smith (SEA) ;1,502; 9/2; 108.1
Patrick Mahomes (KC) ;1,736 ;17/4 ;106.1
Jalen Hurts (PHI); 1,514 ;6/2 ;98.4
Joe Burrow (CIN) ;1,616 ;12/5 ;95.6
Tom Brady (TB) ;1,652 ;8/1 ;95.1
Jimmy Garoppolo (SF) ;1,153 ;7/3 ;94.8
Aaron Rodgers (GB) ;1,403 ;9/3 ;94.2
RECEIVING
Player ;Rec ;Yds ;TD
Tyreek Hill (MIA) ;50 ;701; 2
Stefon Diggs (BUF) ;49 ;656; 6
Justin Jefferson (MIN) ;46 ;654; 2
Cooper Kupp (LAR) ;56 ;607; 4
Jaylen Waddle (MIA); 30; 533; 3
A.J. Brown (PHI) ;33 ;503 ;2
Marquise Brown (ARI); 43 ;485; 3
Ja’Marr Chase (CIN) ;39; 475; 4
Mark Andrews (BAL) ;39 ;455; 5
Travis Kelce (KC) ;41 ;455 ;7