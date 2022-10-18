NFL report info

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PLAYER ON THE SPOT

RUSSELL WILSON

Broncos QB

The move to Denver after a decade in Seattle hasn't gone nearly as smoothly as hoped. He's thrown only five TD passes while dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries. Things don't get easier Sunday against the surprising Jets as Denver (2-4) tries to avoid an even steeper climb to the playoffs. 

POWER RANKINGS

1. Eagles (6–0)

Perched atop the NFL.

2. Bills (5–1)

Finally slew the dragon.

3. Chiefs (4–2)

Chasing Bills for a change.

4. Vikings (5–1)

Defense did just enough.

5. Cowboys (4–2)

Dak’s return is essential.

6. Giants (5–1)

Best quality is resiliency.

7. Ravens (3–3)

Lamar’s sloppiness costly.

8. Jets (4–2)

Still in Giants’ shadows.

9. Chargers (4–2)

Unusual path to victory.

10. Bengals (3–3)

Burrow, Chase reconnect.

11. Rams (3–3)

Bye comes at good time.

12. Buccaneers (3–3)

Rare adversity for Brady.

13. Titans (3–2)

Healthier after bye week.

14. Colts (3–2–1)

Ryan’s arm must be sore.

15. Falcons (3–3)

Look who’s tied for first.

16. 49ers (3–3)

Offense bogs down late.

17. Packers (3–3)

0–2 vs. New York teams.

18. Seahawks (3–3)

Rookies carrying load.

19. Dolphins (3–3)

Tua hopes to return.

20. Cardinals (2–4)

Hopkins’ return essential.

21. Patriots (3–3)

Belichick equaled Halas.

22. Broncos (2–4)

Wilson’s injuries add up.

23. Steelers (2–4)

Don’t bury them just yet.

24. Saints (2–4)

Can’t win the close ones.

25. Jaguars (2–4)

All momentum is gone.

26. Raiders (1–4)

Texans are welcome sight.

27. Browns (2–4)

Chubb, offense stalled.

28. Commanders (2–4)

It’s Heinicke time again.

29. Bears (2–4)

Run game not enough.

30. Lions (1–4)

Nowhere to go but up.

31. Texans (1–3–1)

Patience is all they have.

32. Panthers (1–5)

Does QB really matter?

STANDINGS

AFC

EAST

Team ;W; L; T ;PF ;PA

Buffalo; 5 ;1 ;0 ;176l 81

N.Y. Jets ;4 ;2 ;0 ;143; 128

Miami; 3; 3 ;0 ;131 ;155

New England ;3 ;3 ;0 ;141; 113

NORTH

Team ;W ;L ;T ;PF; PA

Baltimore; 3 ;3; 0 ;158 ;141

Cincinnati; 3 ;3 ;0 ;138 ;115

Cleveland ;2; 4; 0 ;148 ;163

Pittsburgh ;2 ;4 ;0 ;97 ;146

SOUTH

Team ;W ;L ;T ;PF; PA

Tennesseee 3 2 0 96 ;118

Indianapolis 3 2 1 103 121

Jacksonville 2 4 0 138 114

Houston 1 3 1 86 99

WEST

Team ;W ;L ;T ;PF; PA

Kansas City ;4 ;2 ;0 ;179 ;149

L.A. Chargers ;4 ;2 0 ;151 ;152

Denver; 2; 4 ;0 ;91 ;96

Las Vegas ;1 ;4 ;0 ;125 ;130

NFC

EAST

Team ;W ;L ;T ;PF; PA

Philadelphia ;6 ;0 ;0 ;161 ;105

N.Y. Giants ;5 ;1 ;0 ;127 ;113

Dallas; 4; 2 ;0 ;110 ;98

Washington ;2 ;4 ;0 ;102; 135

NORTH

Team ;W ;L ;T ;PF; PA

Minnesota ;5 ;1 ;0 ;139; 118

Green Bay; 3; 3; 0 ;107 ;123

Chicago ;2 ;4 ;0 ;93 ;118

Detroit ;1 ;4 ;0 ;140 ;170

SOUTH

Team ;W ;L ;T ;PF; PA

Tampa Bay ;3 ;3 ;0 ;121; 103

Atlanta ;2 ;3 ;0 ;146 ;136

New Orleans; 2; 4 ;0 ;141; 158

Carolina ;1 ;5 ;0 ;103 ;146

WEST

Team ;W ;L ;T ;PF; PA

San Francisco ;3 ;3 ;0 ;122 ;89

L.A. Rams ;3; 3; 0 ;104 ;126

Seattle ;2 ;3 ;0; 146; 163

Arizona ;2 ;4 ;0 ;114 ;142

SCORES AND SCHEDULE

Last Thursday’s game

Washington 12, Chicago 7

Sunday, Oct. 16 games

Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14

Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26

Indianapolis 34, Jacksonville 27

Minnesota 24, Miami 16

N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20

N.Y. Jets 27, Green Bay 10

New England 38, Cleveland 15

Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18

L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10

Seattle 19, Arizona 9

Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20

Philadelphia 26, Dallas 17

BYES: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday's game

L.A. Chargers 19, Denver 16

Tomorrow’s game

New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15

Sunday, Oct. 23 games

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

BYES: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Monday, Oct. 24 game

Chicago at New England, 8:15

STATISTICAL LEADERS

RUSHING

Player ;Att; Yds ;TD

Nick Chubb (CLE); 110; 649 ;7

Saquon Barkley (NYG) ;119 ;616 ;4

Josh Jacobs (LV); 91 ;490; 3

Miles Sanders (PHI) ;105 ;485 ;4

Lamar Jackson (BAL); 56 ;451; 2

Dalvin Cook (MIN) ;95 ;450 ;4

Rhamondre Stevenson (NE); 87; 448; 3

Dameon Pierce (HOU) ;86 ;412; 3

Aaron Jones (GB) ;70 ;409; 1

Derrick Henry (TEN) 104; 408 ;5

PASSING

Player ;Yds ;TD/Int; Rtg

Bailey Zappe (NE) ;596 ;4/1 ;111.4

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) ;1,035; 8/3 ;109.9

Josh Allen (BUF) ;1,980 ;17/4 ;109.1

Geno Smith (SEA) ;1,502; 9/2; 108.1

Patrick Mahomes (KC) ;1,736 ;17/4 ;106.1

Jalen Hurts (PHI); 1,514 ;6/2 ;98.4

Joe Burrow (CIN) ;1,616 ;12/5 ;95.6

Tom Brady (TB) ;1,652 ;8/1 ;95.1

Jimmy Garoppolo (SF) ;1,153 ;7/3 ;94.8

Aaron Rodgers (GB) ;1,403 ;9/3 ;94.2

RECEIVING

Player ;Rec ;Yds ;TD

Tyreek Hill (MIA) ;50 ;701; 2

Stefon Diggs (BUF) ;49 ;656; 6

Justin Jefferson (MIN) ;46 ;654; 2

Cooper Kupp (LAR) ;56 ;607; 4

Jaylen Waddle (MIA); 30; 533; 3

A.J. Brown (PHI) ;33 ;503 ;2

Marquise Brown (ARI); 43 ;485; 3

Ja’Marr Chase (CIN) ;39; 475; 4

Mark Andrews (BAL) ;39 ;455; 5

Travis Kelce (KC) ;41 ;455 ;7

