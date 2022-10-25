NFL report info

PLAYER ON THE SPOT

While the other Aaron (Rodgers) is getting the attention, Jones could take a lot of pressure off the three-time MVP with an effective running game. He and A.J. Dillon managed just 38 yards on 15 carries between them in Sunday's loss to Washington. This Sunday night, it gets even tougher with a visit to Buffalo, which has the NFL's No. 1 run defense (76 yards per game).