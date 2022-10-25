 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NFL report info

  • 0

PLAYER ON THE SPOT

AARON JONES

Packers RB

While the other Aaron (Rodgers) is getting the attention, Jones could take a lot of pressure off the three-time MVP with an effective running game. He and A.J. Dillon managed just 38 yards on 15 carries between them in Sunday's loss to Washington. This Sunday night, it gets even tougher with a visit to Buffalo, which has the NFL's No. 1 run defense (76 yards per game).

STANDINGS

AFC

EAST

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF  ; PA

Buffalo ; 5 ; 1 ; 0 ; 176 ; 81

N.Y. Jets ; 5 ; 2 ; 0 ; 159 ; 137

People are also reading…

Miami ; 4 ; 3 ; 0 ; 147 ; 165

New England ; 3 ; 4 ; 0 ; 155 ; 146

NORTH

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Baltimore ; 4 ; 3 ; 0 ; 181 ; 161

Cincinnati ; 4 ; 3 ; 0 ; 173 ; 132

Cleveland ; 2 ; 5 ; 0 ; 168 ; 186

Pittsburgh ; 2 ; 5 ; 0 ; 107 ; 162

SOUTH

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Tennessee ; 4 ; 2 ; 0 ; 115 ; 128

Indianapolis ; 3 ; 3 ; 1 ; 113 ; 140

Jacksonville ; 2 ; 5 ; 0 ; 155 ; 137

Houston ; 1 ; 4 ; 1 ; 106 ; 137

WEST

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Kansas City ; 5 ; 2 ; 0 ; 223 ; 172

L.A. Chargers ; 4 ; 3 ; 0 ; 164 ; 189

Las Vegas ; 2 ; 4 ; 0 ; 163 ; 150

Denver ; 2 ; 5 ; 0 ; 100 ; 115

NFC

EAST

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Philadelphia ; 6 ; 0 ; 0 ; 161 ; 105

N.Y. Giants ; 6 ; 1 ; 0 ; 150 ; 130

Dallas ; 5 ; 2 ; 0 ; 134 ; 104

Washington ; 3 ; 4 ; 0 ; 125 ; 156

NORTH

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Minnesota ; 5 ; 1 ; 0 ; 139 ; 118

Green Bay ; 3 ; 4 ; 0 ; 128 ; 146

Chicago ; 3 ; 4 ; 0 ; 126 ; 132

Detroit ; 1 ; 5 ; 0 ; 146 ; 194

SOUTH

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Tampa Bay ; 3 ; 4 ; 0  ; 124 ; 124

Atlanta ; 3 ; 4 ; 0 ; 163 ; 171

Carolina ; 2 ; 5 ; 0 ; 124 ; 149

New Orleans ; 2 ; 5 ; 0 ; 175 ; 200

WEST

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Seattle ; 4 ; 3 ; 0 ; 183 ; 186

L.A. Rams ; 3 ; 3 ; 0 ; 104 ; 126

San Francisco ; 3 ; 4 ; 0 ; 145 ; 133

Arizona ; 3 ; 4 ; 0 ; 156 ; 176

SCORES AND SCHEDULE

Last Thursday’s game

Arizona 42, New Orleans 34

Sunday, Oct. 23 games

Washington 23, Green Bay 21

Baltimore 23, Cleveland 20

Carolina 21, Tampa Bay 3

Cincinnati 35, Atlanta 17

Dallas 24, Detroit 6

N.Y. Giants 23, Jacksonville 17

Tennessee 19, Indianapolis 10

Las Vegas 38, Houston 20

N.Y. Jets 16, Denver 9

Kansas City 44, San Francisco 23

Seattle 37, L.A. Chargers 23

Miami 16, Pittsburgh 10

BYES: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Monday, Oct. 24 game

Chicago 33, New England 14

Tomorrow’s game

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15

Sunday, Oct. 30 games

Denver vs Jacksonville at London, 9:30 a.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25

Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

BYES: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Oct. 31 game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

RUSHING

Player; Att ; Yds ; TD

Nick Chubb (CLE) ; 126 ; 740 ; 8

Saquon Barkley (NYG) ; 143 ; 726 ; 4

Josh Jacobs (LV) ; 111 ; 633 ; 6

Derrick Henry (TEN) ; 134 ; 536 ; 5

Lamar Jackson (BAL) ; 66 ; 510 ; 2

Dalvin Cook (MIN) ; 95 ; 450 ; 4

Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) ; 98 ; 487 ; 4

Miles Sanders (PHI) ; 105 ; 485 ; 4

Khalili Herbert (CHI) ; 75 ; 464 ; 3

Breece Hall (NYJ) ; 80 ; 463 ; 4

PASSING

Player ; Yds ; TD/Int ; Rtg

Patrick Mahomes (KC) ; 2,159 ; 20/5 ; 109.5

Josh Allen (BUF) ; 1,980 ; 17/4 ; 109.1

Geno Smith (SEA) ; 1,712 ; 11/3 ; 107.7

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) ; 1,296 ; 9/3 ; 105.9

Joe Burrow (CIN) ; 2,087 ; 15/5 ; 102.6

Bailey Zappe (NE) ; 781 ; 5/3 ; 100.9

Jalen Hurts (PHI) ; 1,514 ; 6/2 ; 98.4

Jimmy Garoppolo (SF) ; 1,456 ; 9/4 ; 95.7

Aaron Rodgers (GB) ; 1,597 ; 11/3 ; 94.9

Tom Brady (TB) ; 1,942 ; 8/1 ; 92.8

RECEIVING

Player ; Rec ; Yds ; TD

Tyreek Hill (MIA) ; 57 ; 773 ; 2

Stefon Diggs (BUF) ; 49 ; 656 ; 6

Justin Jefferson (MIN) ; 46 ; 654 ; 2

Jaylen Waddle (MIA) ; 34 ; 621 ; 3

Cooper Kupp (LAR) ; 56 ; 607 ; 4

Ja’Marr Chase (CIN) ; 47 ; 605 ; 6

Travis Kelce (KC) ; 47 ; 553 ; 7

Davante Adams (LV) ; 37 ; 509 ; 5

A.J. Brown (PHI) ; 33 ; 503 ; 2

Chris Olave (NO) ; 32 ; 495 ; 2

POWER RANKINGS

1. Eagles (6–0)

Taking back seat to Phils.

2. Bills (5–1)

Rigorous tests ahead.

3. Chiefs (5–2)

After bye, soft schedule.

4. Vikings (5–1)

Doing enough to win.

5. Cowboys (5–2)

On road ’til Thanksgiving.

6. Giants (6–1)

Bent but didn’t break.

7. Jets (5–2)

Hall’s injury is a dagger.

8. Ravens (4–3)

Edwards’ return a spark.

9. Bengals (4–3)

They’re finally over .500.

10. Titans (4–2)

Seem to own the Colts.

11. Rams (3–3)

Change in run game?

12. Seahawks (4–3)

Metcalf’s injury clouds win.

13. Chargers (4–3)

Lost game, CB Jackson.

14. 49ers (3–4)

McCaffrey wasn’t enough.

15. Colts (3–3–1)

Ready or not, it’s Ehlinger.

16. Dolphins (4–3)

Tua played with abandon.

17. Buccaneers (3–4)

Little time for panic.

18. Cardinals (3–4)

Hopkins changes outlook.

19. Falcons (3–4)

Burrow shredded defense.

20. Commanders (3–4)

Defense keeps improving.

21. Packers (3–4)

Stumbling up to Buffalo.

22. Bears (3–4)

Fields showed his upside.

23. Patriots (3–4)

Rare QB controversy.

24. Broncos (2–5)

Offense is nonexistent.

25. Steelers (2–5)

Growing pains for Pickett.

26. Raiders (2–4)

Coming East for 2 weeks.

27. Panthers (2–5)

Who needs McCaffrey?

28. Saints (2–5)

They need Jameis back.

29. Jaguars (2–5)

Annual trip to London.

30. Browns (2–5)

A must-win vs. Bengals.

31. Lions (1–5)

Campbell 0–11–1 on road.

32. Texans (1–4–1)

Fall flat in fourth quarters.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two killed in King George crash

Two killed in King George crash

Two area residents were killed and another man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in King George County, police said.

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews and more...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert