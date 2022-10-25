NFL report info

PLAYER ON THE SPOT
AARON JONES
Packers RB
While the other Aaron (Rodgers) is getting the attention, Jones could take a lot of pressure off the three-time MVP with an effective running game. He and A.J. Dillon managed just 38 yards on 15 carries between them in Sunday's loss to Washington. This Sunday night, it gets even tougher with a visit to Buffalo, which has the NFL's No. 1 run defense (76 yards per game).
STANDINGS
AFC
EAST
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Buffalo ; 5 ; 1 ; 0 ; 176 ; 81
N.Y. Jets ; 5 ; 2 ; 0 ; 159 ; 137
Miami ; 4 ; 3 ; 0 ; 147 ; 165
New England ; 3 ; 4 ; 0 ; 155 ; 146
NORTH
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Baltimore ; 4 ; 3 ; 0 ; 181 ; 161
Cincinnati ; 4 ; 3 ; 0 ; 173 ; 132
Cleveland ; 2 ; 5 ; 0 ; 168 ; 186
Pittsburgh ; 2 ; 5 ; 0 ; 107 ; 162
SOUTH
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Tennessee ; 4 ; 2 ; 0 ; 115 ; 128
Indianapolis ; 3 ; 3 ; 1 ; 113 ; 140
Jacksonville ; 2 ; 5 ; 0 ; 155 ; 137
Houston ; 1 ; 4 ; 1 ; 106 ; 137
WEST
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Kansas City ; 5 ; 2 ; 0 ; 223 ; 172
L.A. Chargers ; 4 ; 3 ; 0 ; 164 ; 189
Las Vegas ; 2 ; 4 ; 0 ; 163 ; 150
Denver ; 2 ; 5 ; 0 ; 100 ; 115
NFC
EAST
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Philadelphia ; 6 ; 0 ; 0 ; 161 ; 105
N.Y. Giants ; 6 ; 1 ; 0 ; 150 ; 130
Dallas ; 5 ; 2 ; 0 ; 134 ; 104
Washington ; 3 ; 4 ; 0 ; 125 ; 156
NORTH
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Minnesota ; 5 ; 1 ; 0 ; 139 ; 118
Green Bay ; 3 ; 4 ; 0 ; 128 ; 146
Chicago ; 3 ; 4 ; 0 ; 126 ; 132
Detroit ; 1 ; 5 ; 0 ; 146 ; 194
SOUTH
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Tampa Bay ; 3 ; 4 ; 0 ; 124 ; 124
Atlanta ; 3 ; 4 ; 0 ; 163 ; 171
Carolina ; 2 ; 5 ; 0 ; 124 ; 149
New Orleans ; 2 ; 5 ; 0 ; 175 ; 200
WEST
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Seattle ; 4 ; 3 ; 0 ; 183 ; 186
L.A. Rams ; 3 ; 3 ; 0 ; 104 ; 126
San Francisco ; 3 ; 4 ; 0 ; 145 ; 133
Arizona ; 3 ; 4 ; 0 ; 156 ; 176
SCORES AND SCHEDULE
Last Thursday’s game
Arizona 42, New Orleans 34
Sunday, Oct. 23 games
Washington 23, Green Bay 21
Baltimore 23, Cleveland 20
Carolina 21, Tampa Bay 3
Cincinnati 35, Atlanta 17
Dallas 24, Detroit 6
N.Y. Giants 23, Jacksonville 17
Tennessee 19, Indianapolis 10
Las Vegas 38, Houston 20
N.Y. Jets 16, Denver 9
Kansas City 44, San Francisco 23
Seattle 37, L.A. Chargers 23
Miami 16, Pittsburgh 10
BYES: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Monday, Oct. 24 game
Chicago 33, New England 14
Tomorrow’s game
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15
Sunday, Oct. 30 games
Denver vs Jacksonville at London, 9:30 a.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25
Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25
Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
BYES: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday, Oct. 31 game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
RUSHING
Player; Att ; Yds ; TD
Nick Chubb (CLE) ; 126 ; 740 ; 8
Saquon Barkley (NYG) ; 143 ; 726 ; 4
Josh Jacobs (LV) ; 111 ; 633 ; 6
Derrick Henry (TEN) ; 134 ; 536 ; 5
Lamar Jackson (BAL) ; 66 ; 510 ; 2
Dalvin Cook (MIN) ; 95 ; 450 ; 4
Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) ; 98 ; 487 ; 4
Miles Sanders (PHI) ; 105 ; 485 ; 4
Khalili Herbert (CHI) ; 75 ; 464 ; 3
Breece Hall (NYJ) ; 80 ; 463 ; 4
PASSING
Player ; Yds ; TD/Int ; Rtg
Patrick Mahomes (KC) ; 2,159 ; 20/5 ; 109.5
Josh Allen (BUF) ; 1,980 ; 17/4 ; 109.1
Geno Smith (SEA) ; 1,712 ; 11/3 ; 107.7
Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) ; 1,296 ; 9/3 ; 105.9
Joe Burrow (CIN) ; 2,087 ; 15/5 ; 102.6
Bailey Zappe (NE) ; 781 ; 5/3 ; 100.9
Jalen Hurts (PHI) ; 1,514 ; 6/2 ; 98.4
Jimmy Garoppolo (SF) ; 1,456 ; 9/4 ; 95.7
Aaron Rodgers (GB) ; 1,597 ; 11/3 ; 94.9
Tom Brady (TB) ; 1,942 ; 8/1 ; 92.8
RECEIVING
Player ; Rec ; Yds ; TD
Tyreek Hill (MIA) ; 57 ; 773 ; 2
Stefon Diggs (BUF) ; 49 ; 656 ; 6
Justin Jefferson (MIN) ; 46 ; 654 ; 2
Jaylen Waddle (MIA) ; 34 ; 621 ; 3
Cooper Kupp (LAR) ; 56 ; 607 ; 4
Ja’Marr Chase (CIN) ; 47 ; 605 ; 6
Travis Kelce (KC) ; 47 ; 553 ; 7
Davante Adams (LV) ; 37 ; 509 ; 5
A.J. Brown (PHI) ; 33 ; 503 ; 2
Chris Olave (NO) ; 32 ; 495 ; 2
POWER RANKINGS
1. Eagles (6–0)
Taking back seat to Phils.
2. Bills (5–1)
Rigorous tests ahead.
3. Chiefs (5–2)
After bye, soft schedule.
4. Vikings (5–1)
Doing enough to win.
5. Cowboys (5–2)
On road ’til Thanksgiving.
6. Giants (6–1)
Bent but didn’t break.
7. Jets (5–2)
Hall’s injury is a dagger.
8. Ravens (4–3)
Edwards’ return a spark.
9. Bengals (4–3)
They’re finally over .500.
10. Titans (4–2)
Seem to own the Colts.
11. Rams (3–3)
Change in run game?
12. Seahawks (4–3)
Metcalf’s injury clouds win.
13. Chargers (4–3)
Lost game, CB Jackson.
14. 49ers (3–4)
McCaffrey wasn’t enough.
15. Colts (3–3–1)
Ready or not, it’s Ehlinger.
16. Dolphins (4–3)
Tua played with abandon.
17. Buccaneers (3–4)
Little time for panic.
18. Cardinals (3–4)
Hopkins changes outlook.
19. Falcons (3–4)
Burrow shredded defense.
20. Commanders (3–4)
Defense keeps improving.
21. Packers (3–4)
Stumbling up to Buffalo.
22. Bears (3–4)
Fields showed his upside.
23. Patriots (3–4)
Rare QB controversy.
24. Broncos (2–5)
Offense is nonexistent.
25. Steelers (2–5)
Growing pains for Pickett.
26. Raiders (2–4)
Coming East for 2 weeks.
27. Panthers (2–5)
Who needs McCaffrey?
28. Saints (2–5)
They need Jameis back.
29. Jaguars (2–5)
Annual trip to London.
30. Browns (2–5)
A must-win vs. Bengals.
31. Lions (1–5)
Campbell 0–11–1 on road.
32. Texans (1–4–1)
Fall flat in fourth quarters.