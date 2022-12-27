NFL report: Rating coaches on the hot seat

Nathaniel Hackett this week became the third NFL head coach to lose his job in 2022, taking the fall for unmitigated disaster that the Denver Broncos have become.

Not only are the Broncos 4-11 and assured of missing the playoffs for the seventh straight season, but the Seattle Seahawks own their first two draft picks next spring (including a likely top-five choice). And they owe at least $107 million to Russell Wilson, who has looked nothing like the nine-time Pro Bowler they thought they had acquired in that trade.

Hackett, a former offensive coordinator in Jacksonville and Green Bay, didn't even last a full season. His firing is likely to be the first of many changes for a once-proud franchise that may face the league's most daunting rebuild, despite having a top-notch defense. This could finally be Eric Biemeny's chance to take over a team.

Hackett joins Carolina's Matt Ruhle and Indianapolis' Frank Reich as coaches who got pink slips this season. There will likely be more distributed after the regular-season finales on Jan. 8.

Because three teams already have permanent vacancies, there may not be as many coach firings on what has become known as "Black Monday." There's also speculation that several unhappy teams may dismiss their general managers first, which could delay decisions on coaches' futures.

Still, let's take a quick look at the hot seats with two weeks left in the season:

JALAPENO HOT

Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona: The end seems imminent for Kingsbury, who won 19 games in his first two seasons but is 8-17 over his last 25 games. The league seems to have caught on to Kyler Murray, and Sunday night's collapse against Tampa Bay may have sealed his fate. Even J.J. Watt wants out.

Lovie Smith, Houston: One year is never enough to turn around any franchise, especially one with the Texans' myriad of issues. But Smith is 2-12-1 this year and 10-35-1 over his last three seasons as a head coach. Houston's front office seems enamored with Josh McCown, and the sooner the rebuild begins, the better.

HABENERO HOT

Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay: He got the job when Bruce Arians unexpectedly retired, and even with Tom Brady, the Bucs haven't been able to separate themselves in a feeble division. If they can't hold off the Panthers and win the NFC South, Bowles may be looking for work again soon.

Arthur Smith, Atlanta: Six losses in his last seven games and a two-year record of 12-20 don't reflect well on Smith. Ownership may give him a full year to coach rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, but a loss at home to the dismal Cardinals Sunday could change that calculus.

SRIRACHA

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland: CBS Sports reported that the Haslems plan to keep him, despite clear regression from the team's 2020 playoff berth, its first since 2002. But Stefanski's play-calling has been questionable, including ignoring running back Nick Chubb for key stretches. A late flameout could change the agenda.

Ron Rivera, Washington: He's changed the culture and improved the roster for a toxic franchise, and he's beloved by his players. But if Washington drops its last two and misses the playoffs again, he could be subject to the whims of any potential new ownership.

TOASTY

Sean McVay, L.A. Rams: Even though the Rams have tied the record for losses by a defending Super Bowl champion (10), this may not be ownership's decision. McVay has talked about taking a Dick Vermeil-like sabbatical to spend time with family. He's unlikely to go out on such a bad note, but the aging Rams face serious salary-cap issues, so who knows?