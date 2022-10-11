NFL report stuff

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1. Eagles (5–0)

High stakes vs. Dallas.

2. Bills (4–1)

Motivated to face Chiefs.

3. Chiefs (4–1)

Kelce was unstoppable.

4. 49ers (3–2)

Wins, injuries mounting.

5. Cowboys (4–1)

Defense carrying load.

6. Ravens (3–2)

Death, taxes, Tucker.

7. Buccaneers (3–2)

Brady: Do not touch,

8. Vikings (4–1)

Cousins, Jefferson sync,

9. Giants (4–1)

Matched 2021 win total.

10. Packers (3–2)

First Giants, now Jets?

11. Bengals (2–3)

Slow starts don’t help.

12. Chargers (3–2)

WR Williams on a roll.

13. Rams (2–3)

When does panic start?

14. Titans (3–2)

Bye gives time to heal.

15. Colts (2–2–1)

Who needs TDs to win?

16. Dolphins (3–2)

Concussions hit hard.

17. Cardinals (2–3)

Murray is held in check.

18. Jets (3–2)

Dominating 4th quarters.

19. Broncos (2–3)

How healthy is Wilson?

20. Saints (2–3)

Unlikely QB duo works.

21. Falcons (2–3)

That was a “rough” loss.

22. Jaguars (2–3)

Just when you think ...

23. Bears (2–3)

Don’t blame Fields.

24. Patriots (2–3)

Happy to have Zappe.

25. Browns (2–3)

Literally got run over.

26. Raiders (1–4)

Chiefs are kryptonite.

27. Seahawks (2–3)

Run defense is a sieve.

28. Lions (1–4)

Where’d offense go?

29. Texans (1–3–1)

Rookie Pierce is a find.

30. Steelers (1–4)

No TDs from WRs yet.

31. Panthers (1–4)

First of many changes?

32. Commanders (1–4)

Team Dysfunction.

PLAYER ON THE SPOT

JASON KELCE

Eagles C

His brother Travis caught four TD passes Monday night. Now, it's Jason's turn for the prime-time spotlight when his unbeaten Eagles host Dallas Sunday in a showdown for at least a share of the NFC East lead. At center, he'll be responsible for blocking calls against Micah Parsons and the Cowboys' defense, which is second in the NFL with 20 sacks.

