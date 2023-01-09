NFL Report stuff

PLAYER ON THE SPOT
JOSHUA DOBBS
Titans QB
Despite a six-game losing streak, Tennessee can actually win the AFC South by beating Jacksonville Saturday night. To do so, they’ll need a solid performance from Dobbs, a sixth-year journeyman who’s filling in for the injured Ryan Tannehill and ineffective rookie Malik Willis. He should have Derrick Henry back to carry the load, but Dobbs will need to contribute, too.
STANDINGS
AFC
EAST
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Buffalo ; 13 ; 3 ; 0 ; 455 ; 286
Miami ; 9 ; 8 ; 0 ; 397 ; 399
People are also reading…
New England ; 8 ; 9 ; 0 ; 364 ; 347
N.Y. Jets ; 7 ; 10 ; 0 ; 296 ; 316
NORTH
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Cincinnati ; 12 ; 4 ; 0 ; 418 ; 322
Baltimore ; 10 ; 7 ; 0 ; 350 ; 315
Pittsburgh ; 9 ; 8 ; 0 ; 308 ; 346
Cleveland ; 7 ; 10 ; 0 ; 361 ; 381
SOUTH
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Jacksonville ; 9 ; 8 ; 0 ; 404 ; 350
Tennesseee ; 7 ; 10 ; 0 ; 298 ; 359
Indianapolis ; 4 ; 12 ; 1 ; 289 ; 427
Houston ; 3 ; 13 ; 1 ; 289 ; 420
WEST
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Kansas City ; 14 ; 3 ; 0 ; 496 ; 369
L.A. Chargers ; 10 ; 7 ; 0 ; 391 ; 384
Las Vegas ; 6 ; 11 ; 0 ; 395 ; 418
Denver ; 5 ; 12 ; 0 ; 287 ; 359
NFC
EAST
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Philadelphia ; 14 ; 3 ; 0 ; 477 ; 344
Dallas ; 12 ; 5 ; 0 ; 467 ; 342
N.Y. Giants ; 9 ; 7 ; 1 ; 365 ; 371
Washington ; 8 ; 8 ; 1 ; 321 ; 343
NORTH
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Minnesota ; 13 ; 4 ; 0 ; 424 ; 427
Detroit ; 9 ; 8 ; 0 ; 453 ; 427
Green Bay ; 8 ; 9 ; 0 ; 370 ; 371
Chicago ; 3 ; 14 ; 0 ; 326 ; 463
SOUTH
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Tampa Bay ; 8 ; 9 ; 0 ; 313 ; 358
Carolina ; 7 ; 10 ; 0 ; 347 ; 374
New Orleans ; 7 ; 10 ; 0 ; 330 ; 345
Atlanta ; 7 ; 10 ; 0 ; 365 ; 386
WEST
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
San Francisco ; 13 ; 4 ; 0 ; 450 ; 277
Seattle ; 9 ; 8 ; 0 ; 407 ; 401
L.A. Rams ; 5 ; 12 ; 0 ; 307 ; 384
Arizona ; 4 ; 13 ; 0 ; 340 ; 449
SCORES AND SCHEDULE
Last Saturday's games
Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13
Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 16
Last Sunday's games
Washington 26, Dallas 6
Atlanta 30, Tampa Bay 17
Buffalo 35, New England 23
Carolina 10, New Orleans 7
Cincinnati 27, Baltimore 16
Houston 32, Indianapolis 31
Miami 11, N.Y. Jets 6
Minnesota 29, Chicago 13
Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 14
Denver 31, L.A. Chargers 28
Philadelphia 22, N.Y. Giants 16
San Francisco 38, Arizona 13
Seattle 19, L.A. Rams 16, OT
Detroit 20, Green Bay 16
WILD CARD PLAYOFFS
Saturday's games
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday's games
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Monday's game
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Byes: Philadelphia, Kansas City
STATISTICAL LEADERS
RUSHING
Player ; Att ; Yds ; TD
Josh Jacobs (LV) ; 340 ; 1,653 ; 12
Derrick Henry (TEN) ; 349 ; 1,538 ; 13
Nick Chubb (CLE) ; 302 ; 1,525 ; 12
Saquon Barkley (NYG) ; 295 ; 1,312 ; 10
Miles Sanders (PHI) ; 259 ; 1,269 ; 11
Dalvin Cook (MIN) ; 264 ; 1,173 ; 8
Justin Fields (CHI) ; 160 ; 1,143 ; 8
Christian McCaffrey (SF) ; 244 ; 1,139 ; 8
Travis Etienne (JAC) ; 220 ; 1,125 ; 5
Aaron Jones (GB) ; 213 ; 1,121 ; 2
PASSING
Player ; Yds ; TD/Int ; Rtg
Brock Purdy (SF) ; 1,374 ; 13/4 ; 107.3
Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) ; 3,548 ; 25/8 ; 105.5
Patrick Mahomes (KC) ; 5,250 ; 41/12 ; 105.2
Jalen Hurts (PHI) ; 3,701 ; 22/6 ; 101.6
Geno Smith (SEA) ; 4,282 ; 30/11 ; 100.9
Joe Burrow (CIN) ; 4,475 ; 35/12 ; 100.8
Jared Goff (DET) ; 4,438 ; 29/7 ; 99.3
Josh Allen (BUF) ; 4,283 ; 35/14 ; 96.6
Andy Dalton (NO) ; 2,871 ; 18/9 ; 95.2
Trevor Lawrence (JAC) ; 4,113 ; 25/8 ; 95.2
RECEIVING
Player ; Rec ; Yds ; TD
Justin Jefferson (MIN) ; 128; 1,809 ; 8
Tyreek Hill (MIA) ; 119 ; 1,710 ; 7
Davante Adams (LV) ; 100 ; 1,516 ; 14
A.J. Brown (PHI) ; 88 ; 1,496 ; 11
Stefon Diggs (BUF) ; 108 ; 1,429 ; 11
CeeDee Lamb (DAL) ; 107 ; 1,359 ; 9
Jaylen Waddle (MIA) ; 75 ; 1,356 ; 8
Travis Kelce (KC) ; 110 ; 1,338 ; 12
DeVonta Smith (PHI) ; 95 ; 1,196 ; 7
Terry McLaurin (WAS) ; 77 ; 1,191 ; 5
POWER RANKINGS
1. 49ers (13–4)
Hottest, most complete team.
2. Bills (13–3)
And now they're motivated.
3. Chiefs (14–3)
Might not host AFC final.
4. Bengals (12–4)
Offensive line is banged-up.
5. Eagles (14–3)
Different team with Hurts.
6. Vikings (13–4)
Playoffs' biggest wild card.
7. Jaguars (9–8)
Healthy, hot for playoffs.
8. Chargers (10–7)
Herbert's chance to shine.
9. Cowboys (12–5)
What's wrong with Dak?
10. Ravens (10–7)
It all rests with Jackson.
11. Lions (9–8)
Can momentum carry over?
12. Giants (9–7–1)
Entering uncharted waters.
13. Steelers (9–8)
Tomlin's streak lives on.
14. Seahawks (9–8)
Biggest overachievers?
15. Dolphins (9–8)
Hoping for better weather.
16. Packers (8–9)
Rodgers watch begins anew.
17. Buccaneers (8–9)
Brady is 7-0 vs. Cowboys.
18. Patriots (8–9)
yyyyyyyyyyy
19. Commanders (8–8–1)
It all starts with a sale.
20. Jets (7–10)
yyyyyyyy
21. Browns (7–10)
yyyyyy
22. Saints (7–10)
yyyy
23. Panthers (7–10)
yyyyyy
24. Titans (7–10)
There must be consequences.
25. Rams (5–12)
Awaiting McVay's decision.
26. Raiders (6–11)
yyyyyy
27. Falcons (7–10)
yyyyyy
28. Cardinals (4–13)
yyyy
29. Broncos (5–12)
yyyyyy
30. Texans (3–13–1)
yyyyyy
31. Bears (3–14)
Top pick is good trade bait.
32. Colts (4–12–1)
yyyyyy.