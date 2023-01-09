NFL Report stuff

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PLAYER ON THE SPOT

JOSHUA DOBBS

Titans QB

Despite a six-game losing streak, Tennessee can actually win the AFC South by beating Jacksonville Saturday night. To do so, they’ll need a solid performance from Dobbs, a sixth-year journeyman who’s filling in for the injured Ryan Tannehill and ineffective rookie Malik Willis. He should have Derrick Henry back to carry the load, but Dobbs will need to contribute, too.

STANDINGS

AFC

EAST

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Buffalo ; 13 ; 3 ; 0 ; 455 ; 286

Miami ; 9 ; 8 ; 0 ; 397 ; 399

New England ; 8 ; 9 ; 0 ; 364 ; 347

N.Y. Jets ; 7 ; 10 ; 0 ; 296 ; 316

NORTH

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Cincinnati ; 12 ; 4 ; 0 ; 418 ; 322

Baltimore ; 10 ; 7 ; 0 ; 350 ; 315

Pittsburgh ; 9 ; 8 ; 0 ; 308 ; 346

Cleveland ; 7 ; 10 ; 0 ; 361 ; 381

SOUTH

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Jacksonville ; 9 ; 8 ; 0 ; 404 ; 350

Tennesseee ; 7 ; 10 ; 0 ; 298 ; 359

Indianapolis ; 4 ; 12 ; 1 ; 289 ; 427

Houston ; 3 ; 13 ; 1 ; 289 ; 420

WEST

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Kansas City ; 14 ; 3 ; 0 ; 496 ; 369

L.A. Chargers ; 10 ; 7 ; 0 ; 391 ; 384

Las Vegas ; 6 ; 11 ; 0 ; 395 ; 418

Denver ; 5 ; 12 ; 0 ; 287 ; 359

NFC

EAST

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Philadelphia ; 14 ; 3 ; 0 ; 477 ; 344

Dallas ; 12 ; 5 ; 0 ; 467 ; 342

N.Y. Giants ; 9 ; 7 ; 1 ; 365 ; 371

Washington ; 8 ; 8 ; 1 ; 321 ; 343

NORTH

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Minnesota ; 13 ; 4 ; 0 ; 424 ; 427

Detroit ; 9 ; 8 ; 0 ; 453 ; 427

Green Bay ; 8 ; 9 ; 0 ; 370 ; 371

Chicago ; 3 ; 14 ; 0 ; 326 ; 463

SOUTH

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Tampa Bay ; 8 ; 9 ; 0 ; 313 ; 358

Carolina ; 7 ; 10 ; 0 ; 347 ; 374

New Orleans ; 7 ; 10 ; 0 ; 330 ; 345

Atlanta ; 7 ; 10 ; 0 ; 365 ; 386

WEST

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

San Francisco ; 13 ; 4 ; 0 ; 450 ; 277

Seattle ; 9 ; 8 ; 0 ; 407 ; 401

L.A. Rams ; 5 ; 12 ; 0 ; 307 ; 384

Arizona ; 4 ; 13 ; 0 ; 340 ; 449

SCORES AND SCHEDULE

Last Saturday's games

Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 16

Last Sunday's games

Washington 26, Dallas 6

Atlanta 30, Tampa Bay 17

Buffalo 35, New England 23

Carolina 10, New Orleans 7

Cincinnati 27, Baltimore 16

Houston 32, Indianapolis 31

Miami 11, N.Y. Jets 6

Minnesota 29, Chicago 13

Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 14

Denver 31, L.A. Chargers 28

Philadelphia 22, N.Y. Giants 16

San Francisco 38, Arizona 13

Seattle 19, L.A. Rams 16, OT

Detroit 20, Green Bay 16

WILD CARD PLAYOFFS

Saturday's games

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's games

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Monday's game

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Byes: Philadelphia, Kansas City

STATISTICAL LEADERS

RUSHING

Player ; Att ; Yds ; TD

Josh Jacobs (LV) ; 340 ; 1,653 ; 12

Derrick Henry (TEN) ; 349 ; 1,538 ; 13

Nick Chubb (CLE) ; 302 ; 1,525 ; 12

Saquon Barkley (NYG) ; 295 ; 1,312 ; 10

Miles Sanders (PHI) ; 259 ; 1,269 ; 11

Dalvin Cook (MIN) ; 264 ; 1,173 ; 8

Justin Fields (CHI) ; 160 ; 1,143 ; 8

Christian McCaffrey (SF) ; 244 ; 1,139 ; 8

Travis Etienne (JAC) ; 220 ; 1,125 ; 5

Aaron Jones (GB) ; 213 ; 1,121 ; 2

PASSING

Player ; Yds ; TD/Int ; Rtg

Brock Purdy (SF) ; 1,374 ; 13/4 ; 107.3

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) ; 3,548 ; 25/8 ; 105.5

Patrick Mahomes (KC) ; 5,250 ; 41/12 ; 105.2

Jalen Hurts (PHI) ; 3,701 ; 22/6 ; 101.6

Geno Smith (SEA) ; 4,282 ; 30/11 ; 100.9

Joe Burrow (CIN) ; 4,475 ; 35/12 ; 100.8

Jared Goff (DET) ; 4,438 ; 29/7 ; 99.3

Josh Allen (BUF) ; 4,283 ; 35/14 ; 96.6

Andy Dalton (NO) ; 2,871 ; 18/9 ; 95.2

Trevor Lawrence (JAC) ; 4,113 ; 25/8 ; 95.2

RECEIVING

Player ; Rec ; Yds ; TD

Justin Jefferson (MIN) ; 128; 1,809 ; 8

Tyreek Hill (MIA) ; 119 ; 1,710 ; 7

Davante Adams (LV) ; 100 ; 1,516 ; 14

A.J. Brown (PHI) ; 88 ; 1,496 ; 11

Stefon Diggs (BUF) ; 108 ; 1,429 ; 11

CeeDee Lamb (DAL) ; 107 ; 1,359 ; 9

Jaylen Waddle (MIA) ; 75 ; 1,356 ; 8

Travis Kelce (KC) ; 110 ; 1,338 ; 12

DeVonta Smith (PHI) ; 95 ; 1,196 ; 7

Terry McLaurin (WAS) ; 77 ; 1,191 ; 5

POWER RANKINGS

1. 49ers (13–4)

Hottest, most complete team.

2. Bills (13–3)

And now they're motivated.

3. Chiefs (14–3)

Might not host AFC final.

4. Bengals (12–4)

Offensive line is banged-up.

5. Eagles (14–3)

Different team with Hurts.

6. Vikings (13–4)

Playoffs' biggest wild card.

7. Jaguars (9–8)

Healthy, hot for playoffs.

8. Chargers (10–7)

Herbert's chance to shine.

9. Cowboys (12–5)

What's wrong with Dak?

10. Ravens (10–7)

It all rests with Jackson.

11. Lions (9–8)

Can momentum carry over?

12. Giants (9–7–1)

Entering uncharted waters.

13. Steelers (9–8)

Tomlin's streak lives on.

14. Seahawks (9–8)

Biggest overachievers?

15. Dolphins (9–8)

Hoping for better weather.

16. Packers (8–9)

Rodgers watch begins anew.

17. Buccaneers (8–9)

Brady is 7-0 vs. Cowboys.

18. Patriots (8–9)

19. Commanders (8–8–1)

It all starts with a sale.

20. Jets (7–10)

21. Browns (7–10)

22. Saints (7–10)

23. Panthers (7–10)

24. Titans (7–10)

There must be consequences.

25. Rams (5–12)

Awaiting McVay's decision.

26. Raiders (6–11)

27. Falcons (7–10)

28. Cardinals (4–13)

29. Broncos (5–12)

30. Texans (3–13–1)

31. Bears (3–14)

Top pick is good trade bait.

32. Colts (4–12–1)

