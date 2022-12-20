 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NFL report stuff

  • 0

PLAYER ON THE SPOT

ZACH WILSON

Jets QB

In less than two seasons, Wilson has discovered the glory and pressure of playing quarterback in or near the Big Apple. Now, he'll start in place of the injured Mike White Thursday night in what's essentially a playoff game against Jacksonville's potent pass rush. Another mediocre performance could accelerate his departure from a franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall just 18 months ago.

 

STANDINGS

AFC

EAST

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Buffalo ; 11 ; 3 ; 0 ; 385 ; 250

Miami ; 8 ; 6 ; 0 ; 345 ; 344

New England ; 7 ; 7 ; 0 ; 300 ; 269

N.Y. Jets ; 7 ; 7 ; 0 ; 281 ; 263

NORTH

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Cincinnati ; 10 ; 4 ; 0 ; 369 ; 288

Baltimore ; 9 ; 5 ; 0 ; 304 ; 263

Cleveland ; 6 ; 8 ; 0 ; 313 ; 326

Pittsburgh ; 6 ; 8 ; 0 ; 251 ; 309

SOUTH

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Tennesseee ; 7 ; 7 ; 0 ; 256 ; 293

Jacksonville ; 6 ; 8 ; 0 ; 334 ; 328

Indianapolis ; 4 ; 9 ; 1 ; 245 ; 337

Houston ; 1 ; 12 ; 1 ; 235 ; 344

WEST

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Kansas City ; 11 ; 3 ; 0 ; 414 ; 322

L.A. Chargers ; 8 ; 6 ; 0 ; 312 ; 340

Las Vegas ; 6 ; 8 ; 0 ; 338 ; 337

Denver ; 4 ; 10 ; 0 ; 218 ; 253

NFC

EAST

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Philadelphia ; 13 ; 1 ; 0 ; 411 ; 268

Dallas ; 10 ; 4 ; 0 ; 394 ; 269

N.Y. Giants ; 8 ; 5 ; 1 ; 287 ; 312

Washington ; 7 ; 6 ; 1 ; 265 ; 276

NORTH

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Minnesota ; 11 ; 3 ; 0 ; 351 ; 349

Detroit ; 7 ; 7 ; 0 ; 369 ; 364

Green Bay ; 6 ; 8 ; 0 ; 287 ; 314

Chicago ; 3 ; 11 ; 0 ; 290 ; 358

SOUTH

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

Tampa Bay ; 6 8 ; 0 ; 247 ; 288

Carolina ; 5 ; 9 ; 0 ; 276 ; 314

New Orleans ; 5  ; 9 ; 0 ; 286 ; 315

Atlanta ; 5 ; 9 ; 0 ; 306 ; 333

WEST

Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA

San Francisco ; 10 ; 4 ; 0 ; 338 ; 210

Seattle ; 7 ; 7 ; 0 ; 355 ; 355

L.A. Rams ; 4 ; 10 ; 0 ; 230 ; 320

Arizona ; 4 ; 10 ; 0 ; 292 ; 372

SCORES AND SCHEDULE

Last Thursday’s game

San Francisco 21, Seattle 13

Last Saturday’s games

Minnesota 39, Indianapolis 36, OT

Cleveland 13, Baltimore 3

Buffalo 32, Miami 29

Last Sunday's games

Detroit 20, N.Y. Jets 17

Jacksonville 40, Dallas 34, OT

Kansas City 30, Houston 24, OT

New Orleans 21, Atlanta 18

Philadelphia 25, Chicago 20

Pittsburgh 24, Carolina 16

Denver 24, Arizona 15

Las Vegas 30, New England 24

Cincinnati 34, Tampa Bay 23

L.A. Chargers 17, Tennessee 14

N.Y. Giants 20, Washington 12

Monday, Dec. 19 game

Green Bay 24, L.A. Rams 12

Tomorrow’s game

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 8:15

Saturday’s games

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 1

Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15

Sunday, Dec. 25 games

Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26 game

L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

RUSHING

Player ; Att ; Yds ; TD

Josh Jacobs (LV) ; 291 ; 1,495 ; 11

Derrick Henry (TEN) ; 296 ; 1,303 ; 12

Nick Chubb (CLE) ; 252 ; 1,252 ; 12

Saquon Barkley (NYG) ; 268 ; 1,170 ;  9

Miles Sanders (PHI) ; 215 ; 1,110 ; 11

Dalvin Cook (MIN) ; 230 ; 1,045 ; 8

Justin Fields (CHI) ; 143 ; 1,000 ; 8

Tony Pollard (DAL) ; 177 ; 969 ; 11

Dameon Pierce (HOU) ; 220 ; 939 ; 4

Aaron Jones (GB) ; 181 ; 937 ; 2

PASSING

Player ; Yds ; TD/Int ; Rtg

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) ; 3,238 ; 24/5 ; 107.8.

Geno Smith (SEA) ; 3,671 ; 26/8 ; 105.3

Patrick Mahomes (KC) ; 4,496 ; 35/11 ; 105.0

Jalen Hurts (PHI) ; 3,472 ; 22/5 ; 104.6

Joe Burrow (CIN) ; 3,885 ; 31/10 ; 102.6

Andy Dalton (NO) ; 2,403 ; 17/7 ; 98.1

Josh Allen (BUF) ; 3,857 ; 30/11 ; 97.3

Jared Goff (DET) ; 3,604 ; 23/7 ; 97.2

Trevor Lawrence (JAC) ; 3,520 ; 24/7 ; 96.6

Ryan Tannehill (TEN) ; 2,536 ; 13/6 ; 94.6

RECEIVING

Player ; Rec ; Yds ; TD

Justin Jefferson (MIN) ; 111 ; 1,623 ; 7

Tyreek Hill (MIA) ; 109 ; 1,529 ; 7

Stefon Diggs (BUF) ; 99 ; 1,299 ; 10

Davante Adams (LV) ; 86 ; 1,275 ; 12

A.J. Brown (PHI) ; 74 ; 1,201 ; 10

Travis Kelce (KC) ; 91 ; 1,144 ; 12

Jaylen Waddle (MIA) ; 62 ; 1,117 ; 7

CeeDee Lamb (DAL) ; 81 ; 1,087 ; 7

Terry McLaurin (WAS) ; 68 ; 1,015 ; 3

Amon-Ra St, Brown (DET) l 89 ; 974 ; 6

POWER RANKINGS

1. Eagles (13–1)

Minshew may get start.

2. Bills (11–3)

Winning the close ones.

3. 49ers (10–4)

Infrastructure is solid.

4. Chiefs (11–3)

Winning unimpressively.

5. Bengals (10–4)

Top seed within reach.

6. Cowboys (10–4)

Critics are reemerging.

7. Vikings (11–3)

Should they trail 33–0?

8. Ravens (9–5)

OC Roman is taking heat.

9. Dolphins (8–6)

Still control playoff fate.

10. Lions (7–7)

Seeking historic playoff path.

11. Jets (7–7)

No margin for error left.

12. Giants (8–5–1)

Thobodeaux is legit.

13. Seahawks (7–7)

Lockett’s loss is huge.

14. Chargers (8–6)

Defense finally emerging.

15. Commanders (7–6–1)

Don’t blame the zebras.

16. Jaguars (6–8)

6–1 when scoring 24 points.

17. Raiders (6–8)

Christmas came early.

18. Titans (7–7)

Division no longer a lock.

19. Patriots (7–7)

Dumbest play ever?

20. Browns (6–8)

Can they play spoiler?

21. Packers (5–8)

Playoff hopes still faint.

22. Buccaneers (6–8)

Turnovers keep costing them.

23. Steelers (6–8)

Pickett expected back.

24. Panthers (5–9)

Game with Lions is pivotal.

25. Saints (5–9)

Seeking first ’22 win streak.

26. Broncos (4–10)

Rypien earns win, seat.

27. Falcons (5–9)

Mixed results for Ridder.

28. Rams (4–10)

Are any stars still healthy?

29. Colts (4–9–1)

Made he history books.

30. Cardinals (4–10)

Kingsbury may be toast.

31. Bears (3–11)

Fields eyes QB rush mark.

32. Texans (1–12–1)

Is anyone still watching?

Related to this story

