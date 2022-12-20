NFL report stuff

PLAYER ON THE SPOT
ZACH WILSON
Jets QB
In less than two seasons, Wilson has discovered the glory and pressure of playing quarterback in or near the Big Apple. Now, he'll start in place of the injured Mike White Thursday night in what's essentially a playoff game against Jacksonville's potent pass rush. Another mediocre performance could accelerate his departure from a franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall just 18 months ago.
STANDINGS
AFC
EAST
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Buffalo ; 11 ; 3 ; 0 ; 385 ; 250
Miami ; 8 ; 6 ; 0 ; 345 ; 344
New England ; 7 ; 7 ; 0 ; 300 ; 269
N.Y. Jets ; 7 ; 7 ; 0 ; 281 ; 263
NORTH
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Cincinnati ; 10 ; 4 ; 0 ; 369 ; 288
Baltimore ; 9 ; 5 ; 0 ; 304 ; 263
Cleveland ; 6 ; 8 ; 0 ; 313 ; 326
Pittsburgh ; 6 ; 8 ; 0 ; 251 ; 309
SOUTH
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Tennesseee ; 7 ; 7 ; 0 ; 256 ; 293
Jacksonville ; 6 ; 8 ; 0 ; 334 ; 328
Indianapolis ; 4 ; 9 ; 1 ; 245 ; 337
Houston ; 1 ; 12 ; 1 ; 235 ; 344
WEST
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Kansas City ; 11 ; 3 ; 0 ; 414 ; 322
L.A. Chargers ; 8 ; 6 ; 0 ; 312 ; 340
Las Vegas ; 6 ; 8 ; 0 ; 338 ; 337
Denver ; 4 ; 10 ; 0 ; 218 ; 253
NFC
EAST
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Philadelphia ; 13 ; 1 ; 0 ; 411 ; 268
Dallas ; 10 ; 4 ; 0 ; 394 ; 269
N.Y. Giants ; 8 ; 5 ; 1 ; 287 ; 312
Washington ; 7 ; 6 ; 1 ; 265 ; 276
NORTH
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Minnesota ; 11 ; 3 ; 0 ; 351 ; 349
Detroit ; 7 ; 7 ; 0 ; 369 ; 364
Green Bay ; 6 ; 8 ; 0 ; 287 ; 314
Chicago ; 3 ; 11 ; 0 ; 290 ; 358
SOUTH
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
Tampa Bay ; 6 8 ; 0 ; 247 ; 288
Carolina ; 5 ; 9 ; 0 ; 276 ; 314
New Orleans ; 5 ; 9 ; 0 ; 286 ; 315
Atlanta ; 5 ; 9 ; 0 ; 306 ; 333
WEST
Team ; W ; L ; T ; PF ; PA
San Francisco ; 10 ; 4 ; 0 ; 338 ; 210
Seattle ; 7 ; 7 ; 0 ; 355 ; 355
L.A. Rams ; 4 ; 10 ; 0 ; 230 ; 320
Arizona ; 4 ; 10 ; 0 ; 292 ; 372
SCORES AND SCHEDULE
Last Thursday’s game
San Francisco 21, Seattle 13
Last Saturday’s games
Minnesota 39, Indianapolis 36, OT
Cleveland 13, Baltimore 3
Buffalo 32, Miami 29
Last Sunday's games
Detroit 20, N.Y. Jets 17
Jacksonville 40, Dallas 34, OT
Kansas City 30, Houston 24, OT
New Orleans 21, Atlanta 18
Philadelphia 25, Chicago 20
Pittsburgh 24, Carolina 16
Denver 24, Arizona 15
Las Vegas 30, New England 24
Cincinnati 34, Tampa Bay 23
L.A. Chargers 17, Tennessee 14
N.Y. Giants 20, Washington 12
Monday, Dec. 19 game
Green Bay 24, L.A. Rams 12
Tomorrow’s game
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 8:15
Saturday’s games
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 1
Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15
Sunday, Dec. 25 games
Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 26 game
L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
RUSHING
Player ; Att ; Yds ; TD
Josh Jacobs (LV) ; 291 ; 1,495 ; 11
Derrick Henry (TEN) ; 296 ; 1,303 ; 12
Nick Chubb (CLE) ; 252 ; 1,252 ; 12
Saquon Barkley (NYG) ; 268 ; 1,170 ; 9
Miles Sanders (PHI) ; 215 ; 1,110 ; 11
Dalvin Cook (MIN) ; 230 ; 1,045 ; 8
Justin Fields (CHI) ; 143 ; 1,000 ; 8
Tony Pollard (DAL) ; 177 ; 969 ; 11
Dameon Pierce (HOU) ; 220 ; 939 ; 4
Aaron Jones (GB) ; 181 ; 937 ; 2
PASSING
Player ; Yds ; TD/Int ; Rtg
Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) ; 3,238 ; 24/5 ; 107.8.
Geno Smith (SEA) ; 3,671 ; 26/8 ; 105.3
Patrick Mahomes (KC) ; 4,496 ; 35/11 ; 105.0
Jalen Hurts (PHI) ; 3,472 ; 22/5 ; 104.6
Joe Burrow (CIN) ; 3,885 ; 31/10 ; 102.6
Andy Dalton (NO) ; 2,403 ; 17/7 ; 98.1
Josh Allen (BUF) ; 3,857 ; 30/11 ; 97.3
Jared Goff (DET) ; 3,604 ; 23/7 ; 97.2
Trevor Lawrence (JAC) ; 3,520 ; 24/7 ; 96.6
Ryan Tannehill (TEN) ; 2,536 ; 13/6 ; 94.6
RECEIVING
Player ; Rec ; Yds ; TD
Justin Jefferson (MIN) ; 111 ; 1,623 ; 7
Tyreek Hill (MIA) ; 109 ; 1,529 ; 7
Stefon Diggs (BUF) ; 99 ; 1,299 ; 10
Davante Adams (LV) ; 86 ; 1,275 ; 12
A.J. Brown (PHI) ; 74 ; 1,201 ; 10
Travis Kelce (KC) ; 91 ; 1,144 ; 12
Jaylen Waddle (MIA) ; 62 ; 1,117 ; 7
CeeDee Lamb (DAL) ; 81 ; 1,087 ; 7
Terry McLaurin (WAS) ; 68 ; 1,015 ; 3
Amon-Ra St, Brown (DET) l 89 ; 974 ; 6
POWER RANKINGS
1. Eagles (13–1)
Minshew may get start.
2. Bills (11–3)
Winning the close ones.
3. 49ers (10–4)
Infrastructure is solid.
4. Chiefs (11–3)
Winning unimpressively.
5. Bengals (10–4)
Top seed within reach.
6. Cowboys (10–4)
Critics are reemerging.
7. Vikings (11–3)
Should they trail 33–0?
8. Ravens (9–5)
OC Roman is taking heat.
9. Dolphins (8–6)
Still control playoff fate.
10. Lions (7–7)
Seeking historic playoff path.
11. Jets (7–7)
No margin for error left.
12. Giants (8–5–1)
Thobodeaux is legit.
13. Seahawks (7–7)
Lockett’s loss is huge.
14. Chargers (8–6)
Defense finally emerging.
15. Commanders (7–6–1)
Don’t blame the zebras.
16. Jaguars (6–8)
6–1 when scoring 24 points.
17. Raiders (6–8)
Christmas came early.
18. Titans (7–7)
Division no longer a lock.
19. Patriots (7–7)
Dumbest play ever?
20. Browns (6–8)
Can they play spoiler?
21. Packers (5–8)
Playoff hopes still faint.
22. Buccaneers (6–8)
Turnovers keep costing them.
23. Steelers (6–8)
Pickett expected back.
24. Panthers (5–9)
Game with Lions is pivotal.
25. Saints (5–9)
Seeking first ’22 win streak.
26. Broncos (4–10)
Rypien earns win, seat.
27. Falcons (5–9)
Mixed results for Ridder.
28. Rams (4–10)
Are any stars still healthy?
29. Colts (4–9–1)
Made he history books.
30. Cardinals (4–10)
Kingsbury may be toast.
31. Bears (3–11)
Fields eyes QB rush mark.
32. Texans (1–12–1)
Is anyone still watching?