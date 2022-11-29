NFL report: Success on the ground is not a run of luck

Fans of a certain age can remember an era when running backs were NFL royalty. Larry Brown, O.J. Simpson, Walter Payton and Earl Campbell won MVP awards in the 1970s, and Marcus Allen, Emmitt Smith, Barry Sanders, Marshall Faulk and LaDainian Tomlinson followed.

Then the league’s focus shifted, as rules changes limited defensive contact and spread offenses trickled up from the college level. Since 2006, quarterbacks have been named MVP 14 times, with only one primary ball-carrier (Adrian Peterson in 2012) breaking that streak.

There’s no need for makers of the Madden video game to overhaul their product, but we’re seeing a slight but noticeable change back towards conservative game plans. And for the most part, it’s working.

Through 12 weeks, the NFL has as many 1,000-yard rushers (three) as receivers. And we just witnessed a weekend where controlling the ball (and the clock) paid off handsomely.

The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs put up historic numbers Sunday, becoming the first player since at least 1950 to rush for 225 yards and catch passes for at least 70 in the same game. His virtuoso performance in a 40-34 overtime win over Seattle came just hours before the Philadelphia Eagles steamrolled the Green Bay Packers with 353 rushing yards.

Washington is on a 5-1 tear thanks in large part to rookie Brian Robinson, who overcame bullet wounds to his legs and ran for a career-high 105 yards in Sunday’s 19-13 win over Atlanta. He notched rushing and receiving touchdowns and has allowed the Commanders to change their offensive identity and overcome Taylor Heinicke’s predictable weekly gaffe.

In its 1-5 start—with Carson Wentz starting at quarterback—Washington got just 26 percent of its offensive yardage on the ground. In its recent hot streak, that number is up to 46 percent.

“It’s a quarterback’s best friend,” Heinicke said Sunday. “The defense we have, the offensive line with the way they are playing, our run game and our weapons out there, I don’t know any quarterback that wouldn’t want to be on this team.”

Simply running the ball doesn’t guarantee success. The two NFL teams with the most rushing yards this season (the Bears and Falcons) are both under .500.

A better indication is time of possession. In that category, Washington is No. 1, and eight of the top nine teams have winning records. It may be a cliche, but there’s something to be said for crushing an opponent’s spirit and stamina with a long, sustained drive—especially late in the season, when weather conditions can make passing tougher.

It must be noted that a big part of the modern run game is the mobile quarterback. Jalen Hurts had 157 of the Eagles’ rushing yards Sunday night against the Packers, and the Bears’ Justin Fields (834 yards) and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (755) both rank among the league’s top dozen rushers for the season. Atlanta’s Marcus Mariota gashed the Commanders with several designed keepers on Sunday.

Chances are that this year’s MVP again will go to a quarterback. Patrick Mahomes, Hurts, Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and Buffalo’s Josh Allen all have solid cases.

But it’s unlikely that any team will be able to win it all without at least a passable ground game. Success in the NFL is not a run of luck.