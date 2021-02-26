NFL,Sean McVay won't say why Rams moved on from Jared Goff

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES—Sean McVay says he can’t talk about Matthew Stafford until the new league year begins in mid-March and the Los Angeles Rams’ blockbuster quarterback trade is official.

He’s still allowed to talk about Jared Goff, but the coach isn’t saying much.

In his first public comments since the Rams agreed to ship Goff to Detroit, McVay gave only a few minor insights Thursday into the ways he feels everything went wrong with his franchise quarterback just two years after they reached the Super Bowl together.

“I don’t know that really a lot changed,” McVay said of the period between that Super Bowl run and the Rams’ decision four weeks ago to move on from Goff, their No. 1 draft pick and McVay’s starter over four winning seasons with 42 victories, two NFC West titles and three playoff wins.

“There’s just so many things that have taken place since then,” McVay said. “You probably want to be careful making blanket statements when you can’t predict the future.”