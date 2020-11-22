NFL: Smith rallies Washington after Bengals' Burrow carted off

Burrow’s departure allowed Smith and Washington (3–7) to seize momentum and move a half-game back of Philadelphia for first place in the NFL’s weakest division. Just after Burrow left, Smith—who broke his right tibia and fibula on the same field just over two years ago—led a go-ahead, 55-yard scoring drive that ended with a 3-yard TD pass to Steven Sims.

In his second start since that gruesome injury Nov. 18, 2018, Smith was 17 of 25 for 166 yards and had a pass intercepted after it was tipped late in the first half. This was his first win since that day, wearing the same vintage uniform that doesn’t carry any happy memories.

“The last time I wore them, I got them cut off me in an ambulance, so fun to be where I’m at now,” Smith said. “Another step, another thing I never thought I’d be doing again. Amazing to get a win.”

Washington rookie running back Antonio Gibson ran for 94 yards and a TD.

Burrow’s replacement, Ryan Finley, couldn’t do much for Cincinnati (2–7–1), which didn’t punt once in the first half with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner at the helm. Finley was 3 of 10 for 30 yards and an interception in the final minutes.