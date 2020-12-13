NFL: Washington at San Francisco

Curl delivered Washington’s next huge moment on the final play of the third quarter. He snagged a pass from Nick Mullens and ran 76 yards the other way for a 23–7 advantage. Curl was the team’s seventh-round pick this year.

Washington is the first team to get defensive touchdowns from two rookies in the same game since the Rams against the Texans in 2013.

“We’re trying to talk about where we’re headed, not where we’ve been,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said. “That’s one of the big things in the message I’m hoping to get across. As we go forward as a football team, we’re going to be a different team.”

The game was in Arizona because of coronavirus restrictions in the 49ers’ home county of Santa Clara. The 49ers (5–8) have lost five of their past six games.

The 49ers pulled within 23–15 on a 6-yard pass from Mullens to Kyle Juszczyk and a 2-point conversion with 10:18 left. San Francisco had four more offensive possessions but never seriously threatened.

Washington won without scoring a touchdown in a road game for the first time since 1992. The team’s offense was limited after Alex Smith’s right leg injury caused him to miss the second half.