NFL: Washington football players reflect on their COVID experience - some were fighting illness, some boredom during quarantine

Backup quarterback Kyle Allen said he was out of commission for 4 or 5 days before he felt good, but because he was unable to exercise in his small apartment for the next five days, he was out of shape entering Sunday’s game in Dallas.

“Warming up for the game on Sunday, I remember I went in about 20 minutes early from warmups just because I was exhausted,” he said. “I just didn’t have my wind back.”

Allen said he considered using the gym at his apartment building at the end of his quarantine but didn’t because “I didn’t want to go and spread COVID in my apartment.”

Offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas may have the worst luck.

He contracted the virus before training camp this year, the second time he’d had COVID. But the silver lining was that he was exempt from testing for 90 days. That time expired just in time for this latest outbreak, and Lucas, who is vaccinated, has now been infected three times.

“I feel like COVID has a thing for me, man,” he said. “People joke about me having a weak immune system, but I feel like it’s really strong if I can make it through COVID three times.”