NFL: Washington Football Team at Atlanta

ATLANTA—With a flair for improvisation, Taylor Heinicke has been pulling off all sorts of bizarre plays most of his life

To do it in front of family and friends really made it special.

Heinicke ad-libbed a 30-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds remaining, rallying the Washington Football Team to a 34–30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Returning to the metro area where he grew up, Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns—two of them in the final 3:52 to pull it out for Washington (2–2).

Both were vintage Heinicke, seemingly created out of thin air.

“I feel like I’ve kind of been doing that, those kind of plays, throughout my life,” he said. “That’s the kind of player I am. Hey, I grew up watching Brett Favre. I saw a lot of crazy stuff from him.”

First, Heinicke eluded Dante Fowler Jr. and delivered an off-balance throw with another rusher in his face that Terry McLaurin, slipping away from two defenders, managed to catch in the back of the end zone for a 17-yard TD.