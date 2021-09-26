NFL: Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills

Allen was his own worst critic on Wednesday when assessing his slow start to the year after he set numerous single-season scoring and passing records and was rewarded with a six-year, $258 million contract extension last month.

“It’s no secret that I didn’t play great last game and I didn’t play great the week before,” Allen had said. “I want to be great, I want to be the best that I can be.”

If Washington coach Ron Rivera referred to the game against Buffalo as a measuring stick, the Football Team is well behind the chains in dropping to 1–2, and failing to carry over any momentum from a 30–29 win over the New York Giants on Sept. 16.

Taylor Heinicke, filling in for injured starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, struggled in his first career road start by going 14 of 24 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Washington’s defense continued springing leaks a year after finishing No. 2 in the league.

Washington had already allowed a combined 815 yards offense in two games, and gave up 481 yards offense and 29 first downs to Buffalo.

The game would have been over early if not for Washington gaining a spark on Antonio Gibson catching a short pass and winding his way through the Bills defense for a 73-yard touchdown 5:09 into the second quarter.