NFL: Washington hosts Kansas City in nonconference game

“I got to make sure I’m firm with my fundamentals,” Mahomes said. “It’s the same thing every year when you see me get a little off: You got to go back to the basics and make sure I perfect those things. I think everything else will kind of come along with it.”

TURNOVER TROUBLE

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke was visibly angrier at practice this week after throwing two interceptions in a loss to New Orleans. The fun storyline of Heinicke going from taking college classes online to becoming an NFL starter is over, and he’s taking his problems to heart.

“I’m still [ticked] off about it,” Heinicke said. “I just use that as fuel to get better throughout the week. Some people use different methods, but I kind of hold it with me and use it as fuel. I’ve done that throughout my career.”

With a career at the opposite end of the spectrum, Heinicke is not trying to be Mahomes. When he was out of football and coaching kids, Heinicke often told them: “You’re not Mahomes. That’s something that he can do. We can’t.”

A little Mahomes magic might be on tap for this weekend—if he and the offense can tamp down on the turnovers.