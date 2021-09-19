NFL:Zuerlein makes 56-yarder on last play, Cowboys beat Chargers

Vizcaino had a chance to tie it late in the first half, but his 44-yard attempt hit the left upright with 3 seconds remaining. Dallas got the ball at its 49-yard line, and Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb, who found an opening and went up the right sideline. He lateraled at the 17 to Elliott, who was forced out of bounds by Derwin James at the 3.

RELIEF IN DALLAS

The Cowboys will need this sort of performance consistently, given DeMarcus Lawrence is scheduled to miss at least six to eight weeks with a fractured fifth metatarsal. Micha Parsons was dynamic with his rushes, and moving him from linebacker allowed the Cowboys to tap into their linebacker depth.

The return of right guard Zack Martin was noticeable for the Cowboys offense.

He is not talked about enough. As a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, he probably cannot be talked about enough. Before discussing the productivity of the Cowboys’ running backs, let’s emphasize a key difference between the Week 1 and 2 offensive lines: Martin was back from COVID-19. Right tackle Terence Steele also held his own in place of La’el Collins.

INJURIES

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray suffered an ankle injury on the opening drive but returned later in the first quarter.