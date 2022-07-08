NHL Draft: Capitals nab Russian Ivan Miroshnichenko with 20th pick

WASHINGTON—The Washington Capitals swung big on the first night of the NHL draft Thursday and selected Russian winger Ivan Miroshnichenko with the 20th pick.

The team stayed active Friday, trading veteran goaltender Vitek Vanecek and a draft selection to the New Jersey Devils for a pair of draft picks.

Miroshnichenko was considered a top-10 pick before he received a Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis in March. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward subsequently underwent treatment in Germany and was cleared for practice in early June.

Before Miroshnichenko, 18, had his 2021-22 campaign interrupted after his diagnosis, he posted 10 goals and six assists in 31 games with Omskie Krylia of the Supreme Hockey League. In the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer, he captained Russia to gold with four goals and five assists in five games. Miroshnichenko was the first Russian-born player selected in the 2022 draft.

“Just a tremendous feeling—such a great organization. There are so many great players, Russian players that played for the organization, so to join them is a tremendous honor,” Miroshnichenko said through an interpreter Thursday night.

When asked how he was feeling, Miroshnichenko’s response to reporters in Montreal was simple: “Super.”

He said he had “a feeling” the Capitals were going to draft him at No. 20. The plan for him is to stay in North America before going to Capitals development camp next week. He then expects to rejoin his team in Russia.

On a conference call Wednesday, Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said there were discussions about dealing the 20th pick for an established player who could help the team immediately. Instead, the Capitals chose a young, powerful skater with a booming one-timer that will bring needed skill to the Capitals’ prospect pool.

“He’s a really good player,” MacLellan said, “[The scouts] liked the personality, liked the character. Like what he’s battling through right now. Hopefully it works out and we got a really good player on our hands.”

Washington did its due diligence on Miroshnichenko’s medicals and interviewed him in-person Wednesday in Montreal.

By shipping Vanecek to New Jersey, the Capitals got the 37th and 70th picks. Washington surrendered its 46th pick to commiserate the deal.

With Vanececk gone, the Capitals are in the market for a veteran netminder to play in tandem with Ilya Samsonov, unless they also move on from him.

“We’ll explore trade opportunities there, we’ll look at the free agent market and then we’ll analyze the (restricted free agent) contracts that are coming,” MacLellan said earlier in the week.

Back in the draft Friday, Washington selected right-shot defenseman Ryan Chesley with the 37th pick. MacLellan said Friday that the team was targeting Chesley and knew it needed to move up in the draft to nab him, a big reason they incorporated the 37th pick in the trade for Vanecek.

Chesley was part of the U.S. National Team Development Program, making him the first player the Capitals have taken from the NTDP since Shane Gersich in the fifth round of the 2014 draft. The 6-foot, 195-pound Chesley is a versatile two-way player who scored 12 goals and had 17 assists in 59 games last season.

“I knew they liked me as a player and a person ,so I didn’t exactly know I was going, but I had an idea,” Chesley told reporters in Montreal about being drafted by Washington.

The Capitals took left winger Alexander Suzdalev with the 70th pick. Born in Russia, he represents Sweden in international play. With the 85th pick, Washington picked up Swedish forward Ludwig Persson, known for his speedy offensive abilities.

Washington had no fourth-round picks. It selected center Jake Karabela with the 149th pick in the fifth round. Karabela scored 45 points last year in the Ontario Hockey League with the Guelph Storm. The Capitals drafted center Ryan Hofer with the 181st pick. Hofer, 20, scored 25 goals and 33 assists for the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League last season.

The Capitals selected defenseman David Gucciardi at No. 213. Gucciardi, 19, is a left-shot defenseman and scored 11 points in 36 games with Michigan State last year.