NHL playoffs: Game 5 -- Capitals eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs

TORONTO—The final horn blared in a mostly empty Scotiabank Arena late Thursday night, signaling the end of the Washington Capitals’ season—and potentially the end of an era.
The New York Islanders beat the Capitals, 4–0, in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, eliminating Washington with a 4–1 series victory. The Capitals’ high-powered offense was neutralized as it was throughout the series by the Islanders, who consistently outworked Washington in its own zone. The Capitals scored just seven goals in the five games.
The Islanders advance to face a yet-to-be determined opponent in the second round. The Capitals pack up with an offseason worth of questions.
Washington dropped the first three games of the series and found itself down, 2–0, in Tuesday’s Game 4 before launching a furious rally to stave off elimination. The Capitals could never come close to that level of play Thursday, thanks mainly to a stifling effort from Barry Trotz’s Islanders.
After Anthony Beauvillier scored the game’s first two goals and the team held a 2–0 lead headed into the third period, the Capitals went out with a whimper. Washington managed just 21 shots on goal for the night and was shut out for the first time in the series. Nick Leddy and Josh Bailey scored empty-net goals in the closing minutes to seal the contest.
The Capitals started the game with a needed boost with the return of Nicklas Backstrom, who was leveled by Anders Lee in Game 1 and missed the next three games in concussion protocol. But the return of their veteran No. 1 center wasn’t enough.
The loss marked the second straight season the Capitals and Coach Todd Reirden, who replaced Trotz after the 2018 Stanley Cup run, have been eliminated in the first round. They lost in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2019.
Two years removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup, the Capitals now have more questions than answers heading into 2020–21, the final season of captain Alex Ovechkin’s 13-year, $124 million deal.
Those questions start behind the bench and in the net. Reirden inherited a championship team and has yet to win a playoff series. Starting goaltender Braden Holtby is a pending free agent. Will changes be made? Thursday night wasn’t a time for answers.
Instead, the lasting images of Capitals’ fans for the 2020 postseason will be Beauvillier’s second period game-winner slipping past Holtby and the dejected looks of players as the goal music blared.
It will be Holtby, who made 13 saves on 15 shots in Game 5.
It will be seeing Ovechkin, who was the hero of Game 4, managing just three shots on goal in Game 5.
It will be watching a 25-year-old Brian Pinho make his NHL debut in Game 3 and the image of a heartbroken Jakub Vrana slouched on the bench after Mathew Barzal’s overtime winner, after the speedy Czech missed his own two breakaway chances moments earlier. It will be the Capitals roaring back to their true potential in Game 4.
But broadly, it will be watching these playoff games from the comfort of one’s own home. It will be realizing that in the middle of a pandemic, the NHL—so far—successfully ran a postseason tournament.
Washington suffered from multiple problems throughout the series, including missing pieces in every game except Game 5. And while the team could be quick to point to the absences or injuries, playing a full 60 minutes of the Capitals’ style of hockey never came to fruition.
The Capitals knew falling into a 3–0 deficit would be a difficult hill to climb. But after a Game 4 rally, they had that sparkle of belief.
But Thursday, it was all Islanders.
Beauvillier’s power play tally with 9:41 left in the first period gave the Islanders the first goal. The Capitals, who led the league in minor penalties taken during the regular season, were dinged for three minor penalties on the night, but Nic Dowd’s hooking call proved to be the early difference.
Facing a 1–0 deficit, the Capitals came out flat in the second period after the middle frame of Game 4 produced the best period of Capitals’ hockey all postseason.
With the Capitals unable to get out of their own zone and not able to sneak anything past Semyon Varlamov, the Islanders took advantage. Beauvillier scored his second goal of the night at 9:33 oon a 3-on-2 chance.
And as the Capitals headed into the second intermission down two goals, the doubt started to sink in. Looking completely disorganized, the Capitals were handled in the neutral zone and never established themselves in the third period. They went quietly into their dressing room after the final horn, into an offseason of questions.
