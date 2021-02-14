NHL: Rust scores twice, Penguins pull away from Capitals 6-3

“Hopefully Tristan should gain some confidence off of this,” Sullivan said. “He certainly should. It was a solid performance by him.”

Nicklas Backstrom collected his 250th career goal for Washington and Jakub Vrana and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored, but the Capitals looked a little off while playing for the first time in a week thanks a series of COVID-19-related postponements.

Vitek Vanecek finished with 32 stops but Washington—finally at full strength after three-plus weeks of COVID-19 roster disruptions—remained winless this month (0–4).

“I think overall, we’re trying to play hard and trying to do the right things, but seems like we’re doing the same mistakes over and over again,” Backstrom said. “These easy goals against us. It’s just an area we have to get better on.”

Kuznetsov showcased the firepower of the NHL’s top-ranked power play when he knuckled one by Jarry just 5:18 into the first, but the Penguins—who have grown comfortable playing from behind—recovered when Rust and Tanev beat Vanecek 32 seconds apart later in the first period to give Pittsburgh the lead.