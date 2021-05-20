Northam announces changes to pardon process, new parole board member

Northam appointed Lethia Hammond, who has been an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Botetourt County, to the board as vice chairman. Hammond replaces Linda Bryant, who is now a judge in Chesapeake.

Hammond teaches law at Washington and Lee University and is a member of the Western Regional Child Fatality Review Team, the Blue Ridge Prevention Coalition, and the Multidisciplinary (Child Abuse and Sexual Assault) Task Force, according to the governor’s office.

“As a former law enforcement officer, I am proud of the second chances we are providing Virginians,” Parole Board Chairwoman Tonya Chapman said in the news release. “I welcome Lethia Hammond to the Virginia Parole Board and am grateful for the determination and perspective she will bring to our critical work.”

The board remains under scrutiny following last year’s findings by the Office of the State Inspector General that the board violated policy and state law in the process used for releasing convicted killers. Former chairwoman Adrianne Bennett, now a judge in Virginia Beach, went on “extended leave” from the bench in April, the Richmond Times–Dispatch reported. The reasons remain unclear.

The governor’s news release said “thousands” of pardon petitions were pending when McAuliffe took office in 2014.

The extensive review process means most decisions don’t receive a decision for “several years,” the news release said. By the time his term ends next year, Northam expects to have granted more pardons than all other Virginia governors combined. He has granted nearly 300 so far.