Northam urges Virginians to stay home for Thanksgiving

“We think of Thanksgiving as a time of family and of love, and maybe some football. But this year, staying home is an act of love to protect the people you care about,” he said.

Asked about the potential for stricter restrictions, including travel bans, Northam said that “all options are on the table.”

Northam, however, dismissed the idea of closing schools across Virginia again, saying that the state has left that decision up to districts.

“What may be good for one area of Virginia may not be good for another,” he said. “I’m going to continue letting school districts and localities make those decisions.”

Northam on Wednesday also signed the state’s budget, which includes utility and evictions relief for people experiencing economic hardship due to the pandemic.

Northam praised the progress on COVID-19 vaccines announced by the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna, which revealed that trials of their vaccines had yielded success rates around 95 percent.

“It means a light at the end of this tunnel. And I think we can all agree that this has been a long tunnel,” Northam said. “As a doctor, I have to caution everyone that light is a few months away still. These vaccines will take time to distribute. Until then, we all need to keep taking precautions.”