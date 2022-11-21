 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Note to readers: Wednesday's paper to include Black Friday ads

The Free Lance–Star will not publish or deliver a print edition on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving.

Black Friday shoppers will find special sales ads and inserts inside Wednesday’s holiday edition of The Free Lance–Star. Because of its larger size, home delivery of that issue could be delayed as late as 9 a.m. Wednesday. This edition will be available only at businesses where The Free Lance–Star is regularly sold.

A Thursday e-edition will be available to subscribers online at fredericksburg.com. We will resume publishing the print edition Friday.

Breaking news, sports and other information will be available at fredericksburg.com. Learn more about our extensive digital content available on your smartphone, tablet or computer at fredericksburg.com/members/join.

