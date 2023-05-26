Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Free Lance–Star will not publish or deliver a print edition on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

A Monday e-edition will be available to subscribers online at fredericksburg.com. We will resume publishing the print edition Tuesday.

In most of Lee Enterprises' newspaper markets, print editions are not produced or delivered in observances of New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Christmas. All other publications that are distributed by the FLS that print on those observed holidays will be delivered with the next day's publication.

Breaking local news and other updates are always available at fredericksburg.com. Learn more about our extensive digital content available on your smartphone, tablet or computer at fredericksburg.com/ members/join.