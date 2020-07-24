Zeda Pearl Sweat Abramson passed away on July 20, 2020 in Stafford County from causes incident to age. Born on May 3, 1934 in Heber City, Utah to Elven and Clara Ione Lee Sweat, she grew up in Heber City, Bountiful, and Woods Cross, Utah. She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand from 1957 to 1959 and met her husband, Robert Paul Abramson, soon after. They married July 1, 1960 in the Salt Lake City temple and raised their five children in Alexandria, Virginia. When her children were in high school, she went to college for the first time and graduated summa cum laude from Northern Virginia Community College with an Associate's Degree in art. Her husband died in 2001, and she moved to Stafford in 2007 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Zeda is survived by her children Mark Abramson (Michelle) of Orem, UT; Michael Abramson (Teri Sue) of Red Lion, PA; Jonathan Abramson (Traci) of Stafford, VA; and Christopher Abramson (Nikki) of Lancaster, CA; 23 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters Ruth Russell of Salt Lake City, UT and Beth Howarth of American Falls, ID; brothers Ned Sweat of Iona, ID and David Powell of Salt Lake City, UT. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Rebecca Cummings; and sisters, Elsie Brown and Rose Price (only ten days earlier). A zoom memorial service will be held at 7pm this Saturday, July 25. Please contact any family member for details on how to join. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.