Altaffer, III, Dr. Lawrence F.

Lawrence Franklin Altaffer, III, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was 73 years old. He is survived by his sister, Betty Lumpkin; his children Anne Asplin, Elizabeth Fedowitz, and Lawrence F. Altaffer, IV; and his grandchildren John "Max" Fedowitz, Henry Fedowitz, Grace Asplin, and Lawrence F. Altaffer, V. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Lawrence F. Altaffer, Jr., and his basset hound, Holly. A memorial service will be held later in the fall. Larry was born on January 7, 1947, to Virginia and Lawrence F. Altaffer, Jr. in Richmond, VA. As a boy he earned the distinction of Eagle Scout - an honor he considered to be one of his most important achievements. He was an alum of UVA serving as President of the student body from 1968-1969. He was also a fraternity brother of St. Elmo Hall (President 1969), a Grand Guru of the T.I.L.K.A. Society, and a member of the IMP Society. He attended UVA Medical School from 1971-1975 and also spent time studying at the University of Oxford,Tulane University, and John Hopkins University. Larry practiced urology both as a Medical Officer in the Navy as well as in private practices in NC and in VA. After he retired, Larry began a new career as an impressionist landscape painter working mostly in oils. Larry's paintings have been exhibited in several exhibitions including the Oil Painters of America, Arts For The Parks, the Salmagundi Club, Paint America, the Salon International, and the Salon d'Automne in Paris, and was awarded Best In Show (Risser Award) at the Annual American Landscape Show at The Art League. Larry was an elected member of both the Washington Society of Landscape Painters and the Salmagundi Club. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Central Appalachian Network, https://www.cannetwork.org/.