Evelyn Snellings Amodie, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Jacksonville, NC, on Friday, July 17, 2020 with her husband, Charles E. Amodie, of 60 years by her side. She dearly loved her family and all the many family gatherings... she loved people and had a gift for gab. Evelyn also loved her yard and keeping beautiful flowers planted year round. She loved taking walks and bike rides around the neighborhood while she was able. If Evelyn saw someone outside, she took the time to stop and speak to them. She also enjoyed reading cookbooks and watching cooking shows, Dancing with the Stars (she loved to dance in her younger years), and Family Feud. Once Evelyn became confined to her home, she learned to play solitaire on her Ipad she didn't win a lot but she did not give up on perfecting her game. The only times you were not allowed to visit or talk with Evelyn on the phone were if her beloved Yankees or Washington Redskins were playing or a Nascar race was on. Evelyn knew all the best players, who should be traded and who should stay. She knew the lineup for each Nascar race and who she thought should win. Evelyn made the dash between her beginning and ending count. She had a heart for others. Evelyn was born on January 17, 1928 in Falmouth, VA to Roland and Lillie Snellings. She graduated from Falmouth High School in 1945. Evelyn loved going to Charlestown, WV to play the slot machines and would play for hours, not to mention, she mastered some of the machines quite well. Evelyn had great memories of the visits to this casino with her sister, Shirley, her brother, Roland, and numerous nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed going on many bus trips with other seniors from Jacksonville, NC, including going to different casinos, where she met her good friend, Dianne. Even after Evelyn became homebound, Dianne continued to stay in touch with Evelyn by phone calls and/or visits. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Lillie Snellings; brother, Vernon Snellings (Sue Kee), sister, Arlene Martin (Charles); nephew, Don Snellings; brother-in-law, Rudy Muller (Shirley); and sister-in-law, Gloria (Roland Jr.). She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Amodie; her sister, Shirley M. Muller; her brother, Roland Snellings, Jr.; along with numerous nephews and nieces especially Chip, Terri, Karen, Linda, and her nephew Charlie Amodie, who all kept up with her progress. Charlie would like to extend a special thank you to Evelyn's friends, caregivers, and tribe that formed a cocoon around her to insure she got the best care: Brenda and Ronnie, Kitty, Judy, and Ellen. Charlie would also like to thank Onslow Home Health and Hospice. She received excellent care from Pat, Carol, Sarah, Cindy, and Denise. The family appreciates all the guidance and care you gave our loved one. At this time, due to COVID-19, Evelyn will be cremated and a service will be held in Virginia at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville, NC.
