George began his journey June 12, 1928, in Kentucky and peacefully went home with our Heavenly Father on July 18, 2020. George enjoyed school and continued his education to earn a PhD. Dairy farming was his first career. After 10 years, George's path changed. George became employed by the Corps of Engineers where his vast knowledge became very apparent. George retired after 44 years and spent time with his family either at home, on family vacations or gatherings. George touched many lives in his 92 years making lasting friendships. One of his best qualities was his ability to treat all people with the same respect, friendliness and his delightful smile. Always an avid church-goer, he sang in church choirs with his beautiful true tenor voice. Music meant a great deal to George whether it be singing, playing the banjo, attending concerts, or listening to the radio. George was a wonderful son, amazing husband and father, as well as a doting and proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed greatly by his family until we meet again. George is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ann Antle; children Dave Antle (Steph), Dan Antle (Patty), Linda Sheldon, Rick Antle, and Lauri Rhoades (Jerry); step-daughter Stacy McCullen (David);10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and his sister, Louise Stephens. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, George and Dora Mae Antle; previous wife Marjorie Antle; brother and sister-in-law Woody and Patsy Antle; brother-in-law Bill Stephens; and son-in-law Terry Sheldon. A special thank you to all the staff at Hughes Home for their loving care of George during his last years. You all were a blessing to him. There will be a private graveside service for interment. Expressions of sympathy may be contributions to Mary Washington Hospice in appreciation of the excellent care George received from their staff. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

