George began his journey June 12, 1928, in Kentucky and peacefully went home with our Heavenly Father on July 18, 2020. George enjoyed school and continued his education to earn a PhD. Dairy farming was his first career. After 10 years, George's path changed. George became employed by the Corps of Engineers where his vast knowledge became very apparent. George retired after 44 years and spent time with his family either at home, on family vacations or gatherings. George touched many lives in his 92 years making lasting friendships. One of his best qualities was his ability to treat all people with the same respect, friendliness and his delightful smile. Always an avid church-goer, he sang in church choirs with his beautiful true tenor voice. Music meant a great deal to George whether it be singing, playing the banjo, attending concerts, or listening to the radio. George was a wonderful son, amazing husband and father, as well as a doting and proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed greatly by his family until we meet again. George is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ann Antle; children Dave Antle (Steph), Dan Antle (Patty), Linda Sheldon, Rick Antle, and Lauri Rhoades (Jerry); step-daughter Stacy McCullen (David);10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and his sister, Louise Stephens. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, George and Dora Mae Antle; previous wife Marjorie Antle; brother and sister-in-law Woody and Patsy Antle; brother-in-law Bill Stephens; and son-in-law Terry Sheldon. A special thank you to all the staff at Hughes Home for their loving care of George during his last years. You all were a blessing to him. There will be a private graveside service for interment. Expressions of sympathy may be contributions to Mary Washington Hospice in appreciation of the excellent care George received from their staff. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…