Rena M. Baker, 69, died on Friday, June 19th, 2020 at her Lovettsville, VA home with her Husband and youngest child by her side. Rena was married to Harold Owen "Butch" Baker III for 51 years and together they had four children, David R. Baker, Joseph Scott "Stump" Baker, Sarah M. Hardy, and Elizabeth "Lizzy" R. Fontaine. Rena will be buried at Quantico National Cemetery on Friday, July 24th. The complete obituary can be found at https://loudounnow.com/2020/07/02/rena-mae-baker-69/
