Barcia, Veronica

Veronica Sue Barcia, 77, passed away on August 3, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA. To her close friends she went by Roni. On August 3, she was rushed to the hospital showing signs of a stroke, once treatment started she never woke up. She was a true inspiration to her family, husband, and to everyone she met. She loved everyone and everyone who knew her loved her. She grew up in Burlington, IA but spent most of life in either the Springfield VA, Fredericksburg VA, Spotsylvania VA, or Williamsburg VA, areas. She and her husband would stay between Spotsylvania and Williamsburg to mix things up. She was an accomplished pianist, licensed insurance agent, aesthetician, and seamstress. She was active in Aglow International Christian organization and had extensive knowledge of the Bible. She definitely left way too soon and will surely be missed. She is survived by her husband Richard Sumner, her sons Shea O'Connor, TJ Barcia, and her grandchildren Ryan O'Connor, Tristan Barcia, Trinity Barcia, Tiffany Barcia, Aric Barcia and Erin O'Connor.
