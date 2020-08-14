Bareford, Marjorie Tolson

You have permission to edit this article.
Marjorie Bareford, 86, of Spotsylvania County passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Born and raised in Stafford, she loved her family, the outdoors, gardening, and baking. She was well known for her pies, cakes, and taking immaculate care of her yard. She loved her church family and was a member of Sylvania Height Baptist Church and Rockhill Baptist Church. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and attending church outings. Survivors include her children, Wanda Lee Doherty (Rick), Maria "Blue" Bareford, and Donna Rae Bareford-Byrd (Bennie); grandchildren Heather Doherty, Steven Doherty, Jordan Bareford-Byrd, Justis Bareford-Byrd, and Katie Stanley; great-grandchildren Amanda, Kullin, Ansley, and Kai; brother Johnnie Tolson (Kay); and her beloved cat, Wick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy "Ray" Bareford; her parents, Kenny and Virginia Tolson; and numerous brothers and sisters. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 16, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Tuesday, August 18 at Sylvania Heights Baptist Church, with an hour of visitation prior. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

