Nancy L. Barton, 90, of Stafford County passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was a bookkeeper for the Grand Union Company for 22 years and a member of Ferry Farm Baptist Church. Nancy's greatest loves were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nothing would fire her up more than watching her grandchildren's sporting events. Sunday afternoon dinners, when family and friends gathered at her home, is one of our fondest memories. She was known to many as "Gram" or "Abo". She is survived by her son, Ronald Barton; her two daughters, Janet Trant (Steve) and Karen Woodard (Glenn); five grandchildren: Jason Trant (Lisa), Stephanie Yealy (Kaden), Glenn Woodard III, David Woodard (Alycia) and Tanner Woodard; five great-grandchildren: Kenzie Trant, Maxwell Trant, Jack Yealy, Kate Yealy, and Alex Yealy; brother, James M. Jones; sister-in-law, Sadie Snellings; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Raymond W. Barton, daughter-in-law Diane Barton and Grandson Mark Barton. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12 at 2:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to The Fairy Godmother Project in memory of Carter Harris: 600 Lafayette Blvd. S-101, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, www.theaftd.org in memory of her neighbor Michael Hynden. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Barton, Nancy L.