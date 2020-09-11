Bawar-Jerabek, Phyllis

Phyllis Ann Bawar-Jerabek, 77, of Locust Grove, VA, passed away on September 3, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital. Formerly of Chapmanville, WVA, Phyllis left her small town for Washington, D.C., and began her career with the federal government after graduating from high school. Shortly thereafter, she met her soon-to-be husband, Romie Bayot Bawar. Romie was an enlisted Filipino in the US Navy and the newlyweds would soon be stationed on various bases around the world. Their 19-year marriage provided them with three children: Michelle, Karmalita, and Romie Jr. From their children, Michelle was blessed with three wonderful sons: Christopher, Nicholas, and Shane. Karmalita and her husband Curt honored them with their beautiful daughters Kayla and Lily (Tay). Although Romie Jr and his wife Selvy did not have children, they were Phyllis' caregiver for over a decade. After Romie's passing, years later Phyllis remarried and was able to travel once again, with her second husband David Jerabek. It was during her second marriage that Phyllis was the caregiver to her parents, Clyde and Della Mae Adkins. In her own words, caring for her parents "was one of the most rewarding and satisfying times of my life." Phyllis was the eldest of 13 brothers and sisters, and is survived by her sisters Mary Nooralian, Lauvondia Wilson, Brenda Haddox, Teresa Dingess, and her brothers Larry and Clayton. She is predeceased by her father, mother, brothers Darrell, Robert, Clyde Jr., William, Keith, sister Lillian, first husband Romie, and second husband David. Her beloved dogs Mylo and Coco will be interred with her forevermore. In lieu of flowers, her family requests contribution be made to her niece's medical trip GoFundMe page located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/amanda039s-trip-to-wisconsin. Online condolences and fond memories of Phyllis may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.