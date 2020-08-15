Bennett, David Edward

Passed away at home July 23, 2020 in Mrytle Beach, S.C. at age 73. Dave was born in Sperryville, VA on April 5, 1947. He was a long time resident of Fredricksburg, VA. He is survied by his wife, Elva Louise Bennett, six stepchildren, nine step granchildren, numberous nieces and nephews, three sisters and one brother-in-law. After leaving his employment with the Virginia Highway Department, Dave worked for 26 years for R L Ryder and Company until his retirement. Dave enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. On November 27, 2020, his ashes will be distributed between his mother's grave, Nina Mae O'Connor in Sperryville, VA and his father's, David Rachel Bennett, in Little Washington, VA. Rest in Peace Dave. We will miss you.
