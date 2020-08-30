Berry, Sr., Vono

Vono Leslie Berry, Sr. passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Vono worked for the Federal Government at the Treasury Department. He was an awesome dad and loved to hang out at Hardees where he was a social butterfly. Vono enjoyed fishing and was strong willed. He battled many medical issues and recovered quickly. Vono was non-stop! He had lots of friends and was always looking for someone to spread joy and have crabs with. Vono is survived by his loving wife, Thuan; his children, Marilyn Bradley, Vono Berry, Jr., and Billie Berry; six grandchildren, Charles, Jessica, Katrina, Steven, Zachary, and James; and his beloved dog, Casey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Berry; and his parents, James and Lillian Berry.
