Blackwell, Andrew P.

Andrew P. Blackwell, 81, of Sumerduck, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. Andy was born February 24, 1939 in Concord, NC. He left school in the 10th grade to work alongside his parents in the textile mill. In 1956, at age 17, he followed his brother, Blackie, into the United States Navy. He was sent to boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois. While there he celebrated his 18th birthday and the next morning went to the nearest diner in search of coffee. Also, in the diner that morning were 2 beautiful young ladies, Georgia and Rose Marie. One of whom was wearing a little red hat that caught his eye. He went over and introduced himself not knowing that 3 months later they would be married. He always said meeting Georgia was an act of "divine intervention." After getting married he continued his Navy career. He became an avid student, taking any correspondence and military training courses that would advance his career. He attained the rank of Lieutenant before retiring in 1976 after 20 years. He went on to graduate Summa Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Old Dominion University in 1978. Recruited by CACI (and some buddies from his Navy days) he had a 10 year career and retired as Senior Vice President of Logistics. In April of 1982 he became a Certified Public Accountant and after leaving CACI opened his own office in Fredericksburg for 7 years. Andy was able to pursue many of his dreams. He learned to fly and bought a Piper Cherokee so that he and Georgia could travel. After Georgia became unable to fly they sold the plane and bought a Winnebago motorhome so that they could continue their travels. When not traveling Andy learned the art of woodturning. He became a member of the Capital Area Woodturners. He made furniture, knick knacks, ornaments and many other things. He enjoyed fishing, golf, shooting pool, reading, watching old movies, and he could grill an awesome steak. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July. For many years he put on his own fireworks show in the backyard. He enjoyed afternoon car rides to wherever with a stop for ice cream. Survivors include his children, Kevin Blackwell (Lynne) of Branson, MO, Andrea Markum (Brian) of Seattle, WA, Theresa Green of Fredericksburg, VA; and granddaughter Tania Javins of Canada. Andy was preceded in death by the love of his life, Georgia R. Blackwell, parents CJ and Lelia Blackwell and sisters Dorothy and Jessie, and brother Blackie. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm on Wednesday, September 2 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, September 3 at the funeral home. Interment will be at 12:30 pm in Quantico National Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
