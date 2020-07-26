Patricia Goodwin Blake born May 9, 1944 passed away July 20, 2020 in Gainesville, Fla.,formally of Fredericksburg. She worked for 24 years at the University of Fla. She loved the Gators.She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years,Teddy, son, Ike; sisters Edna Wilson, Rita Synder and brother Frankie Goodwin; grandsons Eric, Jeremy & Dillon Blake; great grandsons Austin & Landon Blake and nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her son, Ted; parents Ralph & Lilly Goodwin; brothers Georgie and Ralphie Goodwin. Patsy will be always remembered for her loving and giving spirit. She will be deeply missed. Thank you to hospice and nephew, Wayne Kerr for the their support. Services at a later date.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…