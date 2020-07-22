Donald Franklin Blosser, 73 passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth Blosser and 2 daughters, Lori Milton, and Lynne Picozzi, as well as his 2 grandchildren, James, and Lizzie Milton. He was the son of Dorothy and Kirby Blosser and a loyal brother to Mary Eaton, Eleanor McClure, Douglas Blosser, Robert Blosser and Herbert Blosser. Don was an avid hunter and enjoyed many Fall seasons at the hunting cabin and was also a classic Ford Bronco enthusiast. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was an active participant in his local American Legion including serving as Commander. Don was a proud Fairfax County firefighter and retired at the rank of Lieutenant in 1995. Family was everything to Don and we will cherish our memories of fireworks at the beach in Emerald Isle, Christmas omelets, cross country trips in the RV, relaxing in Key West and cookouts on the back deck. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday July 25th at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in New Market, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910, FiRSTeam, P.O. Box 3806, Fairfax, VA 22038 or Virginia Association for Parks, P.O. Box 9205, Norfolk, VA 23505. Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Theis Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
