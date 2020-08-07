Bourne, Constance "Connie"

Constance "Connie" Bourne, 86, of Fredericksburg passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Greenfield Senior Living Center after a long battle against dementia. She was born November 16, 1933 in Spotsylvania, the daughter of Carlton and Lena Milstead. She married the love of her life, John "Tom" Bourne on December 22, 1951. They were blessed in marriage for 68 years. Connie worked at the Jewel Box Jewelry shop for 22 years in downtown Fredericksburg and was a lifelong member of Fairview Baptist church. Survivors include her loving husband, Tom Bourne, of Fredericksburg; her brother, the Rev. Carlton Milstead, Jr., of Lively; two grandchildren, Sherry Ashby Leon and husband Ricardo of Leominster, MA, and Eddie Caceros and wife Sandra of Temple, of TX; three nephews, David Milstead of Richmond, Michael Milstead of Stafford and John Milstead of Lakeland, FL; 12 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Lena (Mastin) Milstead; her daughter, Dinah L. Bourne; her granddaughter, Wendy M. Tuck and her sister-in-law, Betty Jean Milstead. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dr. Robert Sizemore officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, PO Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.