Bowen, Marshall

Marshall E. Bowen, 82, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Born in Providence, RI, Professor Bowen came to Fredericksburg in 1965 to work at Mary Washington College where he remained until his retirement in 2001. He was educated in East Providence, graduating from the Providence Country Day School, receiving his bachelor's degree from Plymouth Teachers College (NH), an M.A. from Kent State University (OH), and a Ph.D. from Boston University. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Bowen; two daughters, Karen Bowen of Plano Texas and Sandra Rivera of Woodstock, Georgia; a son, Joseph Bowen of Tampa, Florida; and four grandchildren. The family requests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of contributions to the Geography Alumni Scholarship, University of Mary Washington Foundation, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401-5412. Online condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, is handling the arrangements.
