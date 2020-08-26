 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bowling, Sr., Roy W.

Bowling, Sr., Roy W.

Only $5 for 5 months

Roy W. Bowling, Sr. Roy W. Bowling, Sr., 74, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home. Survivors include his children, Tammy Alfonso (Curley), Allen Kerns (Stacy), Roy Bowling Jr., and Annette Cahill (Stephen); nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister Margie Ingvall. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Bowling. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 31 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

Bowling, Sr., Roy W.
To plant a tree in memory of Bowling Sr. Roy W. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert