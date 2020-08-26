Roy W. Bowling, Sr. Roy W. Bowling, Sr., 74, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home. Survivors include his children, Tammy Alfonso (Curley), Allen Kerns (Stacy), Roy Bowling Jr., and Annette Cahill (Stephen); nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister Margie Ingvall. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Bowling. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 31 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
